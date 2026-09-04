20-year-old Unbound Gravel 100 winner Kylee Hanel to get a taste of the WorldTour with Visma-Lease a Bike stagiaire contract

News
By
Published

American talent will link up with Dutch team for upcoming races in Brittany

Kylee Hanel celebrates winning Unbound Gravel 100 on a wet and muddy day in Kansas in 2026, taking top points in the women&#039;s U23 competition
Kylee Hanel celebrates winning the 2026 Unbound Gravel 100 on a wet and muddy day in Kansas (Image credit: Life Time)

Visma-Lease a Bike have announced the signing of Unbound Gravel 100 winner Kylee Hanel on a stagiaire contract for two upcoming races in Brittany.

The 20-year-old American won both the elite and under-23 categories in Emporia, Kansas, back in May, beating Samantha Johnson by 2:31 in the 100-mile race.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.