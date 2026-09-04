Vuelta a España stage 13 LIVE: Opportunity for the breakaway specialists in the medium mountains

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OFFICIAL START And they're off!

The peloton is down another rider, as NSN’s Alexey Lutsenko failed to make the start today. He had looked in his best form for a long time, too, finishing fourth yesterday atop Calar Alto, and getting into many breakaways throughout the race. Unfortunately, he fell ill last night. @AlexeyLutsenko3 will not start Stage 13 of @lavuelta today.After becoming unwell overnight, the decision has been made for Alexey to step away from the race, allowing him to recover properly.We wish him a good recovery. 🩵🇪🇸 #LaVuelta26 #WeAreNSN #ForFin | @weare_nsn pic.twitter.com/JGMCysQRauSeptember 4, 2026

There are three official climbs to be taken on, and they're front-loaded, making an inviting springboard for any strong climbers who want to get into the break. And potentially any GC threats wanting to leap up the rankings? It will likely be very hard to control at the start of the day, and race leader Enric Mas' Movistar team will need to be on their toes. Vuelta a España 2026 stage 13 preview – Difficult to control day where the break riders could take centre stage

You join us as the peloton is in Almuñécar, a first venture into the province of the Granada where this race will return to for its end just over a week from now. They're making their way through the (long) neutralised section, ahead of what we're anticipating to be a huge battle to get up the road on what looks like a nailed-on day for the breakaway.