Vuelta a España: Jakob Omrzel wins stage 12 as Enric Mas has another stellar ride on Calar Alto

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Movistar rider extends his race lead on searing day

Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious) celebrates winning stage 12 of the 2026 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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As the Vuelta a España headed back into the mountains and the summit finish at Calar Alto, it was Enric Mas (Movistar) who once again proved the strongest of the GC riders, adding more time to his overall lead with an attack 12km from the finish.

As the Vuelta a España headed back into the mountains and the summit finish at Calar Alto, it was Enric Mas (Movistar) who once again proved the strongest of the GC riders, adding more time to his overall lead with an attack 12km from the finish.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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