More management exits at UAE Team L'IMAD as Cherie Pridham leaves for rival team

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Former Head of Sport joins Human Powered Health for 2027, taking sports director Dave Povall with her

Cherie Pridham at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes
Pridham is on her way out of UAE Team L'IMAD (Image credit: Getty Images)

The management shake-up at UAE Team L'IMAD is set to continue with Head of Sports Cherie Pridham leaving the squad for pastures new, alongside sports director Dave Povall, following the departure of their team principal and other staff.

Pridham and Povall will work for Human Powered Health in 2027, the American team announced on Thursday evening. The squad is going through their own building process with several high-profile rider signings for next year.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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