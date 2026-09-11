'I'm like a kid in the peloton. It's perfect' - Jakob Omrzel battles on for youth classification without pressure as Vuelta a España finale looms

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Slovenian currently 1:03 behind BYR white jersey Oscar Onley in Grand Tour debut

Bahrain Victorious cyclist Jakob Omrzel wins at the Calar Alto Observatory, on stage 12 at 2026 Vuelta a España
Bahrain Victorious cyclist Jakob Omrzel wins at the Calar Alto Observatory, on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Close to the top of the Peñas Blancas climb, Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious) tried to go clear from the GC group on Friday's stage at the Vuelta a España. Even if it failed to work out and he ended up losing six seconds on the other overall contenders, that slight gap at the finish line didn't seem to matter to him too much. And that's maybe only logical.

"It's my first Grand Tour, and I'm really enjoying it," Omrzel told Eurosport as he donned a jacket at the Peñas Blancas summit and a soigneur gave him a whistle to warn spectators during the long descent back to the team bus. "I'm like a kid in the peloton. It's perfect."

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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