'The big guys usually fighting for the podium are now going for the win' – British riders look to capitalise on absence of Pogačar at Worlds in support of 'genuine contender' Tom Pidcock

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Oscar Onley and Callum Thornley look to take form from impressive Vuelta a España to road race in Montreal

Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling and Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers prior to the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 1 a 172.7km stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols to Sant Feliu de Guixols on March 23, 2026 in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock and Oscar Onley from earlier in the 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Half of the British team for the elite men's road race have just finished the Vuelta a España, and will be looking to carry their form through to the road Montreal World Championships in Canada and provide support for a "genuine contender for the win" in leader Tom Pidcock.

Making up the Scottish contingent will be Vuelta Best Young Rider and sixth-place finisher Oscar Onley, and time trial breakthrough rider Callum Thornley, with the former racing his third elite Worlds RR in a row and the latter making his debut.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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