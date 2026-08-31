'I just wasn't good enough' – Mathieu van der Poel rues another year where promising mountain bike form fades for World Championships

News
By
Published

After a runner-up slot on return at Les Gets World Cup round the Dutch rider struggles to work way to front

2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Val di Sole, Trentino, Italy - Cross-Country Olympic - XCO - Men Elite - Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) at the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships (Image credit: Michal Cerveny/SWpix.com)

Jumping away from the road and chasing that elusive UCI Mountain Bike World Championships with just one race for the season under the belt was never going to be an easy mission, but Mathieu van der Poel had delivered every reason to hope when he rocketed straight to the World Cup Cross-Country Olympic podium in Les Gets.

Just the week before the rainbow race the Dutch Alpecin-Premier Tech had moved seamlessly through the field and taken part in a two-way battle for the victory. It wasn't just the form that had taken him to first in the Tour de France on the Champs-Élysées that was clearly evident, but also a degree of comfort on the challenging terrain that boded well for the all important appointment at Val di Sole just a week away.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.