'I've improved a lot in cornering on a TT bike' - Remco Evenepoel unveils a new weapon in dominating World Championship performance

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Half of the Belgian's gains on Filippo Ganna came in technical sections in Montreal

Remco Evenepoel rounds a bend during the UCI Road World Championships time trial in Montreal
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't much of a surprise that Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) claimed his fourth straight time trial title in the UCI Road World Championships, as he went into the race in Montreal as the outright favourite, but what was unusual was the margin of victory over Filippo Ganna (Italy).

In the pair's previous head-to-heads in 2023 and 2024, the gaps were 12 and six seconds, respectively. The gap on Sunday was a massive 57 seconds.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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