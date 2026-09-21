Disaster strikes Australia's Cameron Rogers in World Championships time trial - 'I thought I could win this race'

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Dropped chain and jammed mech leaves Under-23 rider fighting to finish in hardest gear

Cameron Rogers (Australia) heads down the ramp for his fateful under-23 time trial the UCI Road World Championships in 2026
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Disaster struck for one of the outside favourites in the UCI Road World Championships under-23 men's time trial in Montreal on Monday as Australia's Cameron Rogers suffered a serious mechanical and had to ride most of the 31.3-kilometre route in a huge gear.

"It was just unfortunate with the gearing and the mechanical problem," a devastated Rogers said. "The chain fell off the front chainring not even 10 kilometres in. I was on a really good run. I felt super super fast and had really good legs today - it's just unfortunate."

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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