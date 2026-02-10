Modern Adventure provisionally admitted to anti-doping group MPCC after 'additional due diligence' over doping pasts of team management

The Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) has announced that US ProTeam Modern Aventure Pro Cycling have been granted provisional membership, after undertaking "additional due diligence" due to the doping pasts of team manager George Hincapie and performance director Bobby Julich.

The team was founded this year and has been granted a second-division licence for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with notable names including Stefan de Bod, Robin Carpenter, and Leo Hayter on board the 21-rider squad.

Behind the scenes, Hincapie and his brother Richard are on board in management roles. At the same time, Julich is also part of the squad alongside several other ex-riders – Ty Magner, Alex Howes, and Joey Rosskopf – who work as directeurs sportifs.

The MPCC is an organisation that works to clear up grey areas around doping, setting stricter rules than WADA, which teams and riders can voluntarily sign up for. Not all teams are members – Modern Adventure are the 14th men's ProTeam to join the organisation.

Modern Adventure have already been awarded wildcard invitations to WorldTour races, the UAE Tour and Volta a Catalunya, as well as Belgian Classic Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and now they'll be part of the MPCC.

In a statement announcing the decision, the MPCC said they had considered the pasts of Hincapie and Julich before admitting the team.

"As part of this process, the Board considered the fact that team manager George Hincapie and sporting director Bobby Julich publicly admitted anti-doping violations during their racing careers more than a decade ago," the MPCC stated.

"Although these events are in the past, they remain relevant given cycling’s history and the importance of rebuilding trust in the sport. As a result, the MPCC board undertook additional due diligence in which team owner George Hincapie elaborated on his reasoning for their membership request."

In October 2012, Hincapie admitted to doping during his career as part of the USADA investigation into doping at US Postal. Later the same month, Julich was released by Team Sky and publicly confessed to doping in an open letter published on Cyclingnews.

Speaking about his team's provisional admittance to the MPCC, Hincapie said that he hopes Modern Adventure can be "part of rebuilding that trust" damaged by doping scandals over the years.

"Joining the MPCC is important to me because it’s about more than just our team – it’s about the future of cycling," Hincapie said.

"The sport has been damaged by doping scandals, and we have an opportunity to be part of rebuilding that trust. I witnessed firsthand the cultural shift in the sport many years ago, and I’ve seen both the damage that comes from turning a blind eye and the progress that’s possible when athletes choose integrity.

"By committing to the MPCC’s enhanced transparency standards, we’re proving that clean athletes can compete at the highest level and that credibility matters more than shortcuts. I want our team to stand for integrity and show the next generation of cyclists – one of whom happens to be my son – that there’s a better way forward for this sport we love."

The team joins 12 WorldTour and Women's WorldTour, 19 men's and women's Pro teams, and 15 men's and women's Continental teams in the MPCC.

The organisation stated that Modern Adventure were admitted "after discussion", noting that an initial probationary membership is the same for all new members.

"Modern Adventure Pro Cycling has committed to fully respecting MPCC rules and to operating with a high level of transparency. The MPCC will follow this membership with particular attention to ensure these commitments are upheld in practice," the MPCC stated.

"The MPCC continues to believe that progress comes from responsibility and collective effort. By choosing to adhere to stricter standards and working together in an open and constructive way, teams can play an active role in strengthening the integrity of cycling."