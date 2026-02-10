Modern Adventure provisionally admitted to anti-doping group MPCC after 'additional due diligence' over doping pasts of team management

'The sport has been damaged by doping scandals, and we have an opportunity to be part of rebuilding that trust' says manager George Hincapie

ALULA - CAMEL CUP TRACK, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 27: Sean Christian of United States and Team Modern Adventure Pro Cycling competes during the 6th AlUla Tour 2026, Stage 1 a 158km stage from AlUla Camel Cup Track to AlUla Camel Cup Track on January 27, 2026 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Modern Adventure Pro Cycling in action at the AlUla Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) has announced that US ProTeam Modern Aventure Pro Cycling have been granted provisional membership, after undertaking "additional due diligence" due to the doping pasts of team manager George Hincapie and performance director Bobby Julich.

The team was founded this year and has been granted a second-division licence for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with notable names including Stefan de Bod, Robin Carpenter, and Leo Hayter on board the 21-rider squad.

Behind the scenes, Hincapie and his brother Richard are on board in management roles. At the same time, Julich is also part of the squad alongside several other ex-riders – Ty Magner, Alex Howes, and Joey Rosskopf – who work as directeurs sportifs.

The MPCC is an organisation that works to clear up grey areas around doping, setting stricter rules than WADA, which teams and riders can voluntarily sign up for. Not all teams are members – Modern Adventure are the 14th men's ProTeam to join the organisation.

"Although these events are in the past, they remain relevant given cycling’s history and the importance of rebuilding trust in the sport. As a result, the MPCC board undertook additional due diligence in which team owner George Hincapie elaborated on his reasoning for their membership request."

"Joining the MPCC is important to me because it’s about more than just our team – it’s about the future of cycling," Hincapie said.

"The sport has been damaged by doping scandals, and we have an opportunity to be part of rebuilding that trust. I witnessed firsthand the cultural shift in the sport many years ago, and I’ve seen both the damage that comes from turning a blind eye and the progress that’s possible when athletes choose integrity.

"By committing to the MPCC’s enhanced transparency standards, we’re proving that clean athletes can compete at the highest level and that credibility matters more than shortcuts. I want our team to stand for integrity and show the next generation of cyclists – one of whom happens to be my son – that there’s a better way forward for this sport we love."

