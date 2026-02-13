George Hincapie returns to Paris-Roubaix as Modern Adventure get 'unique and hugely exciting' debut season wildcard for the Hell of the North

George Hincapie competing at the 2010 Paris-Roubaix. He'll return this spring as a team manager

With Classics season around the corner and routes for the major races starting to be announced, wildcards for the spring races are also getting unveiled.

On Thursday, the new-look routes for the 2026 men's Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes were revealed by organisers ASO alongside the list of teams invited to both races.

The pair of races will feature the full complement of men's WorldTour and Women's WorldTour teams – 18 and 14, respectively. Seven second-division ProTeams received invites to the Hell of the North, too.

In the men's race, there's a first invite for the US squad, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, who add the Queen of the Classics to invitations to Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, the Ename Samyn Classic, and Nokere Koerse, as well as other WorldTour events in the UAE Tour and Volta a Catalunya.

The team is managed by one-time US Roubaix hope, George Hincapie, who finished in the top 10 seven times during his career, including a second place in 2005.

Hincapie posted on his Instagram story, "Over the moon excited with Modern Adventure Pro Cycling's Paris-Roubaix invite!! Thank you ASO!", while the team posted a throwback video of him imparting advice about the race during his racing days.

"Having the opportunity to race Paris-Roubaix in our first season as a professional team is both unique and hugely exciting. It's a race that's close to my heart, one I have great memories of as a rider and now, together, we get to experience this from a whole new angle," Hincapie said in a team release.

“It'll also be a great opportunity to showcase the strength of our equipment partners on the biggest stage. It'll be a big test for all the team, but we'll continue to approach it with diligent preparation and as a collective unit. Once again, we thank the ASO for their belief in our mission as a team and for giving us this opportunity."

French squads Cofidis, TotalEnergies, and, for a second time, Unibet Rose Rockets, also get invitations. Filling out the men's team lineup are Swiss squads Pinarello-Q36.5 and Tudor, plus Belgian team Flanders-Baloise.

Over in the women's peloton, the top-level squads will be joined by a quartet of home invitees – Cofidis, Mayenne Monbana My Pie, Ma Petit Enterprise, and St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93, who boast former race winner Alison Jackson among their ranks in 2026.

Representatives from Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands – Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, Lotto-Intermarché, and Volkerwessels – round out the selection for the women's race.