George Hincapie returns to Paris-Roubaix as Modern Adventure get 'unique and hugely exciting' debut season wildcard for the Hell of the North

US squad among 14 wildcard men's and women's teams invited, including Alison Jackon's new team, St Michael

Cycling: 108th Paris-Roubaix 2010George HINCAPIE (Usa)/ Jurgen ROELANDTS (Bel)/ Compiegne - Roubaix (259 Km)/ Parijs /(c) Tim De Waele
George Hincapie competing at the 2010 Paris-Roubaix. He'll return this spring as a team manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Classics season around the corner and routes for the major races starting to be announced, wildcards for the spring races are also getting unveiled.

On Thursday, the new-look routes for the 2026 men's Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes were revealed by organisers ASO alongside the list of teams invited to both races.

The pair of races will feature the full complement of men's WorldTour and Women's WorldTour teams – 18 and 14, respectively. Seven second-division ProTeams received invites to the Hell of the North, too.

“It'll also be a great opportunity to showcase the strength of our equipment partners on the biggest stage. It'll be a big test for all the team, but we'll continue to approach it with diligent preparation and as a collective unit. Once again, we thank the ASO for their belief in our mission as a team and for giving us this opportunity."

Over in the women's peloton, the top-level squads will be joined by a quartet of home invitees – Cofidis, Mayenne Monbana My Pie, Ma Petit Enterprise, and St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93, who boast former race winner Alison Jackson among their ranks in 2026.

Representatives from Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands – Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, Lotto-Intermarché, and Volkerwessels – round out the selection for the women's race.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

