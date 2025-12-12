Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2026

Primož Roglič solos to victory at the Volta a Catalunya

Swipe to scroll horizontally Volta a Catalunya overview Date March 23-29, 2026 Start location tba Finish location tba Distance tba Category WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Previous winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya information

The 2026 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya will be the 105th edition of the stage race, which stands today as the fourth-oldest stage race in the world after the Tour de France, Tour of Belgium, and the Giro d'Italia.

The week-long race is a staple of the early season, bringing big-name Grand Tour contenders in the north-east Spain region of Catalunya to do battle in the hills around Barcelona and the mountains of the Pyrenees.

Mariano Cañardo triumphed at the race seven times in the 1920s and 30s. Spanish cycling heroes Miguel Indurain and Alejandro Valverde are next on the honour roll with three wins apiece. The trio have taken 13 of 60 Spanish wins at the race.

In recent years, Adam Yates, Sergio Higuita, and Primož Roglič have taken overall victory on routes which include the well-used summit finishes at Vallter 2000, La Molina, and Port Ainé. The race traditionally concludes with a fast and furious hilly circuit race in Montjuïc Park in Barcelona.

The 2024 edition saw Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) come out on top with four stage wins en route to a 3:41 overall victory ahead of Mikel Landa (Soudal-Quickstep). Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) was third.

Primož Roglič snatched victory in 2025 with an attack on the Montjuïc climb 20 kilometres from the finish. He cracked Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and rode to a fine victory. The Spaniard finished second overall, 28 seconds down, with Enric Mas (Movistar) at 53 seconds.

