Derek Gee-West returns to racing for the first time since June at UAE Tour, in solid shape at new team Lidl-Trek 'considering where I was physically and mentally in November'

Canadian national champion says he will have new jersey for Monday's stage after substituting ill teammate Gilulio Ciccone

Derek Gee-West in his new Canadian champion&#039;s Lidl-Trek kit for 2026
There was backlash for the first iteration of the national champion's kit unveiled for Gee-West (Image credit: Lidl-Trek)

Having joined Lidl-Trek following a drawn-out split from Israel-Premier Tech, Derek Gee-West is finally making his first race appearance since becoming Canadian National Champion back in June at the seven-stage UAE Tour from Monday.

"It's definitely a mix of excitement and nerves. Mostly, I'm just looking forward to getting going again," Gee-West told Cyclingnews from the team's hotel in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, as part of a longer interview.

It wasn't plain sailing after the announcement in the late summer of 2025, with the team insisting his contract – which was due to run until 2028 – remained valid, entering into a legal dispute that was set to see Gee-West face up to €30 million in damages, he claimed.

