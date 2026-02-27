Bike check: Modern Adventure Pro Cycling's brace of Factor race bikes for Opening Weekend

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling line-up for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on the peloton's most talked about bike

Factor One and Ostro road bike
Factor One and Ostro road bike

The sky had already darkened, and the rain was falling as I headed over to the Modern Adventure Cycling truck in the corner of the team's hotel carpark on the eve of Opening Weekend.

The Spring Classics are upon us, and brand-new American team Modern Adventure Pro cycling, founded by ex-pro rider George Hincapie, has secured invitations to at least two of them, including Paris-Roubaix, one of the biggest one-day races on the planet.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

It's hard to look beyond the headtube and fork, but the Factor handlebar drop bar shape is one of the most normal features.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

Here's where it get crazy, the super narrow integrated front end just pulls you in every time. The headtube is also a lot deeper than other 'all rounder' race bikes.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

Yes, that is the Factor One headtube...

Factor One and Ostro road bike

It transistions down into those super wide fork legs. A few brand shave told me now, go wide or super narrow, but never inbetween when it comes to fast bike design.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

The handlebar tops aren't taped.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

I love how that big Michelin logo looks against the matte black paint.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

The bike is equipped with SRAM Force, and a Red front mech, a mishmash from SRAM'S top two road groupsets.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

A CeramicSpeed bottom bracket has been fitted.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

Selle Italia SLR 3D saddle for this rider.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

30mm Michelin Power Cup's were fited to the 62mm deep wheels.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

Bit of sealant splatter, we've all been there.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

170mm cranks here, not the shortest, not the longest.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

Chunky Factor aero bottle cages sre standard.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

Here's the team's other, more normal option, the Ostro.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

This was Riley Pickrell's race bike.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

SRM Force again here for Pickrell, itself a very good groupset, but not as light as top tier Red.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

A monster Black Inc integrated stem here, very agressive.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

Time XPRO 10 pedals, part of the SRAM family.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

This one was a size 52 bike.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

Paint marker from the mechanic to nail the saddle setup.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

I liked the paint pattern here against the spoke flange.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

Ceramic bearings for the hubs too.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

And a different 3D printed saddle here.

Factor One and Ostro road bike

Michelin Power Cup's again, they all looked brand new to me.