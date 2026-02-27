Bike check: Modern Adventure Pro Cycling's brace of Factor race bikes for Opening Weekend

The sky had already darkened, and the rain was falling as I headed over to the Modern Adventure Cycling truck in the corner of the team's hotel carpark on the eve of Opening Weekend.

The Spring Classics are upon us, and brand-new American team Modern Adventure Pro cycling, founded by ex-pro rider George Hincapie, has secured invitations to at least two of them, including Paris-Roubaix, one of the biggest one-day races on the planet.

Modern Adventure is a UCI second-tier team, but will race Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne this Sunday, and the Hell of the North in a few weeks. The team's riders are also racing aboard the most talked-about road bike of the last year, the hyper-aero Factor One, which must be good for morale ahead of taking on the WorldTour squads, though they also have the Ostro Vam at their disposal.

I shot both models while the team's mechanics worked on them, and they told me the riders tend to want to ride the One and prefer its feel, though some Ostro models were ready to go.

It's hard to look beyond the headtube and fork, but the Factor handlebar drop bar shape is one of the most normal features. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Here's where it get crazy, the super narrow integrated front end just pulls you in every time. The headtube is also a lot deeper than other 'all rounder' race bikes. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Yes, that is the Factor One headtube... (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

It transistions down into those super wide fork legs. A few brand shave told me now, go wide or super narrow, but never inbetween when it comes to fast bike design. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The handlebar tops aren't taped. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

I love how that big Michelin logo looks against the matte black paint. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The bike is equipped with SRAM Force, and a Red front mech, a mishmash from SRAM'S top two road groupsets. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

A CeramicSpeed bottom bracket has been fitted. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Selle Italia SLR 3D saddle for this rider. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

30mm Michelin Power Cup's were fited to the 62mm deep wheels. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Bit of sealant splatter, we've all been there. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

170mm cranks here, not the shortest, not the longest. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Chunky Factor aero bottle cages sre standard. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Here's the team's other, more normal option, the Ostro. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

This was Riley Pickrell's race bike. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

SRM Force again here for Pickrell, itself a very good groupset, but not as light as top tier Red. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

A monster Black Inc integrated stem here, very agressive. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Time XPRO 10 pedals, part of the SRAM family. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

This one was a size 52 bike. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Paint marker from the mechanic to nail the saddle setup. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

I liked the paint pattern here against the spoke flange. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Ceramic bearings for the hubs too. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

And a different 3D printed saddle here. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)