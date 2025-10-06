With $179 off, this early Amazon Big Deals Days offer sees the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar hit the lowest price I've ever seen

Amazon Prime Day in October, or to give it the official title, Amazon Big Deals Days runs from October 7th to 8th. However, the Prime Day cycling deals are already dropping, and one early discount that caught my eye was on the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar – one of the best bike computers.

The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar is discounted to just $570.99, a reduction of 24% and an overall saving of $179, which makes it the lowest price I've ever seen, beating the previous best $585.99 from the last Prime Day in July.

Solar charging is the headline feature on the 1040 Solar, and in Cyclingnews' review of the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar, tech expert Josh Ross scored it with an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star rating. It also takes the title for best battery life in our buyer's guide. Josh was mightily impressed with the performance here, noting that the solar charging added meaningful battery life to the device.

Elsewhere, as the flagship device at the time of review, the 1040 Solar delivered the goods across the board with so many features they are impossible to list in detail. However, its multi-band GNSS technology, which provides best-in-class navigation, and its performance features, including strength and stamina training, and its 3.5-inch colour touchscreen, are all key review highlights.

Amazon also has a bundled deal on the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and the Garmin Varia RTL515, reduced by $179 from $1,149 to $970.

The Edge 1040 Solar is also reduced to $549.99 at Walmart, should you wish to shop away from Amazon. It's the best price I've seen on the Garmin 1040 Solar, and it's unlikely it'll go lower during the actual Amazon Prime Day event – so I'd say, why wait? Grab it now before it sells out.

Save 24% Garmin Edge 1040 Solar: was $749.99 now $570.99 at Amazon The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar GPS cycling computer has a vast list of features that includes multi-band GNSS technology for accurate navigation. It also has performance-enhancing attributes that help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Compatible with almost any cycling sensors, including the best heart rate monitors, power meters and more. Of course, the Solar capabilities are the headline feature, and the Power Glass solar charging lens extends battery life up to a claimed 100 hours – which depends on the sun playing its part too.

The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and its non-solar sibling may no longer be the flagship device in Garmin's lineup of GPS computers, as it has recently been succeeded by the Garmin Edge 1050, which has no solar function and a battery life of only around 40 hours.

The 1050 is priced at $699.99, cheaper than the full-price 1040 Solar, but the battery performance difference is massive, and with the upgrades from the 1040 to the 1050 being fairly minimal, if you are willing to forgo a few of those features, and battery life is your most important feature – the 1040 Solar remains the solid choice, especially at this price.

The 1040 Solar's battery life is its trump card, and if you like to test the limit of battery life on your cycling tech, then you'll do well to exhaust the 1040 Solar. Garmin claims to give you up to 100 hours in battery saver mode or up to 45 hours in demanding use cases. In addition, the Power Glass solar charging will add up to 42 minutes per hour in battery saver mode and up to 20 minutes per hour in demanding use cases (assuming continuous 75,000 lux conditions during daytime riding).

This deal is currently only available in the US, but below are all the best Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and Edge 1040 deals in your territory.