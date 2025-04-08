Will a wet Paris-Roubaix derail Tadej Pogačar's debut?

By published

Chance of rain increases throughout the day on Sunday

TOPSHOT Lotto Soudal Florian Vermeersch from Belgium 2nd L competes during the 118th edition of the ParisRoubaix oneday classic cycling race between Compiegne and Roubaix northern France on October 3 2021 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images
The peloton during the muddy 2021 edition of Paris-Roubaix

If the weather forecast for rain during Sunday's Paris-Roubaix comes true, it could turn the race into a rare mud-fest, potentially adding an unacceptable risk for Tadej Pogačar, who added the race to his programme last month.

Meteo France is predicting warm weather and cloudy skies but no rain for Saturday's Paris-Roubaix Femmes. However, slightly cooler and potentially wet conditions are on the forecast for Sunday's men's race.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

