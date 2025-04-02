Tadej Pogačar sets course records on Paris-Roubaix sectors during reconnaissance

By published

World champion earns Strava KOM on Mons en Pévèle, Auchy les Orchies pavé sectors

Pogačar impressed during the cobbled stage of the 2022 Tour de France but has never raced Roubaix at senior level
Tadej Pogacar on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles in 2022 when they were used in the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has won three of cycling's five Monuments and his hope of adding one more appears to be significantly increased after the reigning world champion set Strava course records on three sectors of Paris-Roubaix's pavé on Wednesday.

Pogačar arrived in Belgium on Tuesday ahead of the Tour of Flanders, but rather than warm up by racing Dwars door Vlaanderen, as did Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen, he travelled to Troisville, France, to do a reconnaissance on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix.

