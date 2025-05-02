Is this Subaru Impreza WRX inspired gravel bike the Traka's coolest bike?
Briton Alec Briggs' Canyon Grail goes full rally spec with gold rims and Impreza paintjob
This weekend, the Catalan centre of European pro cycling that is Girona is playing host to one of the biggest gravel bike races in the world, The Traka.
With four race distances on offer covering 100, 200 and 360, and 560km, thousands of cyclists, pro and amateur alike, are descending on the small town in northern Spain.
While most of the professional riders used the early-season Santa Vall race to unveil this season's sponsors, The Traka is 'the big one' on this side of the Atlantic, and so Instagram is currently awash with bike checks and big reveals.
For most, that means unveiling their spec choices: SRAM's aero chainrings and Zipp's ultra-wide XPLR wheels are getting a great showing, and thanks to the testing done by Dylan Johnson, stocks in mountain bike tyres are likely outperforming the Dow Jones this week.
But for Alec Briggs, the Canyon-sponsored British athlete and owner of race team, Tekkerz, he's unveiled what's possibly the most eye-catching bike in all of Spain.
While the Canyon Grail frame and Lightweight wheels are worthy of a second glance on their own, it's the custom paint job that'll stop you in your tracks should Briggs pedal past you on his way to Espresso Mafia this weekend.
It is designed as a replica of the Subaru Impreza WRX STI rally car; an icon of its era and actually a rather fitting metaphor as a road car famous for its off-road exploits, given gravel as an off-road evolution of the road bike.
It is complete with the World Rally Blue base colour and fluoro yellow-green decals, with the addition of the Tekkerz team's T-Rex logo. The Lightweight wheels have even been painted gold to replicate the iconic gold rims on the car that was raced by Scottish rally legend, Colin McRae, to World Rally Championship success in 1995.
