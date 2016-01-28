Custom kit, new sunglasses, ice vests and power meters at the Tour Down Under - Gallery

Image 1 of 43 Australian Adam Hansen is certainly the only pro who hand makes his own carbon shoes. There's nothing lighter (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 43 The Giant-Alpecin team were treated to ice vests prior to the race starts. Unfortunately for Koen de Kort (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 43 The custom Nike cycling shoes of British rider Adam Blythe. Can't miss 'em (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 43 Ryder Hesjedal moves from Shimano to Bontrager footwear for 2016. This upper looks like a 'RL', but knowing how much of a stickler for weight and bike setup Ryder is, we suspect there's more to this picture (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 43 Scott's new 'Road RC' shoes as used by an FDJ rider (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 43 Track pump? That's just too hard! The 2016 Tour Down Under is done and dusted and the cogs of the WorldTour are now truly turning. In between specific feature stories and in-depth pro bikes, there were a few things that grabbed our attention while in Adelaide, Australia. From Kask's all-new sunglasses to Adam Hansen's saddle woes, read on.

Kask sunglasses

Italian cycling helmet specialists are soon to join the eyewear game. While not the first helmet brand to expand into eyewear, Kask’s new yet-to-be-named sunglasses do look interesting.

Seen on the faces of the Drapac Pro Cycling team, the new sunglasses offer a wide wrap-around shape that appears to offer great peripheral vision.

We were quickly shown the function of these glasses, where the arms actually pivot in a 180-degree circle to fold. With such a unique action, the arms also feature multiple height positions and the nose bridge is adjustable too.

Many Kask helmet owners have previously complained of the retention system commonly fouling on the arms of longer eyewear. Not surprisingly, Kask’s new eyewear appears to have short arms, and should prove a welcome solution to a common problem.

With Team Sky also in Kask helmets, we suspect there may be a few more riders wearing the eyewear in the near future. For now, the eyewear is still in prototype phase, with exact details to be released in the coming months.

Saddle woes

Having now ridden a record-breaking 13 GrandTours in a row, Adam Hansen certainly knows a thing or two about time in the saddle. For 2016, Hansen’s Lotto-Soudal team swapped from San Marco to Selle Italia saddles and it seems the Australian is still searching for a suitable replacement of his chosen San Marco Concor.

Hansen notoriously has one of the most extreme setups in the WorldTour and is extremely hands-on with his equipment, as evident by the fact he makes his own 'Hanseeno' shoes.

During the week of racing at the Tour Down Under, we spotted at least three different Selle Italia saddles in use by Hansen. These included a standard Flite pushed extremely forward on its rails, to a snub-nose Kronos time trial saddle.

When asked about it, Hansen laughed and said he’s trying to find the right one, having only got on the new (to him) saddles a mere three weeks ago. We don’t doubt Hansen will continue to experiment with different Selle Italia saddles and positions in the build up to the next major races.



Power meters

A market that’s just not slowing down, power meters are now seen on the majority of pros bikes during races. At Tour Down Under, we spotted two all-new power meters.

First was Rotor’s new 2INPower dual-leg spindle-based unit. Read the details of this prototype power meter here.

The next was seen on the bikes of Ettix-Quick Step, with 4iiii making their WorldTour debut. With this, the new Precision Pro meter builds on the brand’s current left-only option with a new driveside meter. Read the details of this new prototype 4iiii power meter here.