Trek-Segafredo, AG2R and Cannondale arrive in Australia for Tour Down Under

WorldTour teams are heading to Australia for the start of the Tour Down Under and three of those teams have arrived for the race set to begin with its kick-off Down Under Classic on January 17.

Ryder Hesjedal is set to lead the Trek-Segafredo team that also includes Australia’s Jack Bobridge, who won a stage last year, Kiel Reijnen, Julian Arredondo, Boy Van Poppel, Peter Stetina and Giacomo Nizzolo.

“Bobridge, who won a stage and led the TDU while racing for wildcard team UniSA-Australia last year, is returning to the race alongside Giro d’Italia champion and fellow teammate Ryder Hesjedal,” said Mike Turtur, race director at the Tour Down Under.

Australia's Simon Clarke starts the Tour Down Under with his new team Cannondale Pro Cycling. He will be joined by Patrick Bevin, Michael Woods, Moreno Moser, Ruben Zepuntke, Wouter Wippert and Alberto Bettiol.

AG2R La Mondiale has arrived with Domenico Pozzovivo, who was fifth overall last year, Gediminas Bagdonas, Jesse Sergent, Christophe Riblon, Cyril Gautier, Matteo Montaguti and Alexis Gougeard.

The remaining teams are scheduled to arrive in the Adelaide Airport on Thursday evening.