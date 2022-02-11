Tour of Oman: Mark Cavendish wins stage 2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish emerged from the scrum of sprinters to win stage of the Tour of Oman on windswept Suhar Corniche.

The QuickStep-AlphaVinyl sprinter hit the front and had the speed to hold off Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Amaury Capiot (Arkea-Samsic).

Stage 1 winner Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was only fourth and so lost the race lead to Cavendish.

It is Cavendish's 157th professional victory.

More to follow.