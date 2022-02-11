Tour of Oman: Mark Cavendish wins stage 2
By Stephen Farrand published
Manxman beats Groves and Capiot on windswept Suhar Corniche
Mark Cavendish emerged from the scrum of sprinters to win stage of the Tour of Oman on windswept Suhar Corniche.
The QuickStep-AlphaVinyl sprinter hit the front and had the speed to hold off Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Amaury Capiot (Arkea-Samsic).
Stage 1 winner Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) was only fourth and so lost the race lead to Cavendish.
It is Cavendish's 157th professional victory.
More to follow.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
