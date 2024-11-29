This Garmin Black Friday deal is a quality bike computer for less than an entry-level model
We rate the Garmin Edge 530 for its bright screen, compact size and comprehensive functionality
There may be flashier, newer GPS cycling computers out there, but the Garmin Edge 530 still offers all the functionality you need to track your rides, follow routes and record your stats. Right now, it's priced down to £189 in the UK and $199.99 in the US, putting its price on a par with entry-level units.
The Garmin Edge 530 is still one of the best bike computers available. It offers the majority of the functionality of Garmin's newer Edge 540. It's button-operated, includes a 2.6-inch colour screen and has up to 20 hours of battery life, while it's compact enough to fit easily on your bars with the included out-front mount or bar-top mount.
There's full on-board mapping with turn-by-turn navigation, Strava Live segments and a full range of stats as you ride. Pair the Edge 530 with a smartphone and you can receive weather alerts and use Live Track to let others know where you are.
The Edge 530 can be used to control trainers for indoor workouts and will connect to Shimano STEPS e-bikes and Di2 shifters too. At the end of a ride or workout, it will transfer your data via Wi-Fi to the Garmin Connect app, which offers more analysis and a permanent record of your ride stats.
The Black Friday discounted price for the Garmin Edge 530 is as low as it gets for a full-function cycling computer from a top brand.
Garmin Edge 530 GPS cycling computer
USA: 33% off $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon
UK: 27% off £260.00 £189.00 at Sigma Sports
The Edge 530 has onboard GPS, which provides precise location data and will connect to a heart rate monitor or other devices via both ANT+ and Bluetooth, as well as including Wi-Fi connectivity for fast downloads.
Read our Garmin Edge 530 review
Other Garmin Edge Black Friday deals
We've found Black Friday Garmin deals on other Edge cycling computers too, if the Edge 530 isn't quite what you need.
Garmin Edge 540 GPS cycling computer
US: 29% off $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon
UK: 18% off £329.99 £277.99 at Amazon
The newer Edge 540 is the same format as the Edge 530 and also button operated. It offers pretty much the same functionality, but swaps to dual band GPS and has USB-C charging instead of Micro-USB.
Read our Garmin Edge 540 review
Garmin Edge 840 GPS cycling computer
US: 22% off $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon
UK: 18% off £449.99 £370.50 at Sigma Sports
The Edge 840 is the same format as the Edge 540 and has the same functionality, but adds a touchscreen for ease of use, particularly when scrolling maps.
Garmin Edge 1040 GPS cycling computer
US: 18% off $599.99 $491.99 at Amazon
UK: 23% off £519.99 £399.99 at Sigma Sports
If you'd like a larger screen, the Edge 1040 is only slightly more expensive than the Edge 840 at Sigma Sports. It offers much the same functionality, but you can show more data and view a greater map area with ease. In our view, this non-solar version is a better option than the solar one, as the screen is easier to see and the solar charging has limited benefit in typical UK conditions.
Read our Garmin Edge 1040 Solar review.
And yet more Garmin deals
If you're looking for great prices on other Garmin devices, including its extensive range of smartwatches and its Varia rearview radar, which you can link up to the Edge 530, check out our Black Friday Garmin deals page.
