This Garmin Black Friday deal is a quality bike computer for less than an entry-level model

By
published

We rate the Garmin Edge 530 for its bright screen, compact size and comprehensive functionality

Garmin Edge 530
There may be flashier, newer GPS cycling computers out there, but the Garmin Edge 530 still offers all the functionality you need to track your rides, follow routes and record your stats. Right now, it's priced down to £189 in the UK and $199.99 in the US, putting its price on a par with entry-level units.

The Garmin Edge 530 is still one of the best bike computers available. It offers the majority of the functionality of Garmin's newer Edge 540. It's button-operated, includes a 2.6-inch colour screen and has up to 20 hours of battery life, while it's compact enough to fit easily on your bars with the included out-front mount or bar-top mount.

Garmin Edge 530 GPS cycling computer USA: 33% off $299.99$199.99 at Amazon UK: 27% off £260.00£189.00 at Sigma Sports

Garmin Edge 530 GPS cycling computer

USA: 33% off $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon
UK: 27% off £260.00 £189.00 at Sigma Sports

The Edge 530 has onboard GPS, which provides precise location data and will connect to a heart rate monitor or other devices via both ANT+ and Bluetooth, as well as including Wi-Fi connectivity for fast downloads. 

Read our Garmin Edge 530 review

Garmin Edge 540 GPS cycling computer US: 29% off $349.99$249.99 at Amazon UK: 18% off 329.99£277.99 at Amazon

Garmin Edge 540 GPS cycling computer

US: 29% off $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon
UK: 18% off £329.99 £277.99 at Amazon

The newer Edge 540 is the same format as the Edge 530 and also button operated. It offers pretty much the same functionality, but swaps to dual band GPS and has USB-C charging instead of Micro-USB. 

Read our Garmin Edge 540 review

Garmin Edge 840 GPS cycling computer US: 22% off $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon UK: 18% off £449.99£370.50 at Sigma Sports

Garmin Edge 840 GPS cycling computer

US: 22% off $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon
UK: 18% off £449.99 £370.50 at Sigma Sports

The Edge 840 is the same format as the Edge 540 and has the same functionality, but adds a touchscreen for ease of use, particularly when scrolling maps. 

Garmin Edge 1040 GPS cycling computer US: 18% off $599.99 $491.99 at Amazon UK: 23% off £519.99£399.99 at Sigma Sports

Garmin Edge 1040 GPS cycling computer

US: 18% off $599.99 $491.99 at Amazon
UK: 23% off £519.99 £399.99 at Sigma Sports

If you'd like a larger screen, the Edge 1040 is only slightly more expensive than the Edge 840 at Sigma Sports. It offers much the same functionality, but you can show more data and view a greater map area with ease. In our view, this non-solar version is a better option than the solar one, as the screen is easier to see and the solar charging has limited benefit in typical UK conditions.

Read our Garmin Edge 1040 Solar review.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 