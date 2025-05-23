Recommended reading

Grab a Memorial Day deal on the Garmin Edge 840 Solar GPS cycling computer – with $200 off at Walmart

The Garmin Edge 840 Solar is my top recommendation for a bike computer, featuring a touchscreen and solar charging, and at 37% off it could well be the best value model your money can buy

The Garmin Edge 840 Solar is my favorite GPS device for logging my rides and tracking my performance. This Memorial Day weekend at Walmart, you can pick up the Garmin Edge 840 Solar for just $349.99 – the cheapest price I've seen this year. 

The $200 off the RRP of $549.99 also means you're getting one of the best Garmin bike computers on the market, which is feature-loaded and represents excellent value for money.

Garmin Edge 840 Solar: $549.99 $349.99 at Walmart
Save $200 on the Garmin Edge 840 Solar cycling computer this Memorial Day. The list of features on the 840 is impressive, including a handy touchscreen and a huge battery life, topped up by Solar charging. The multi-band GNSS technology delivers accurate navigation, so it's perfect for all your cycling adventures.

Price watch: Amazon $399.99 | Garmin $399.99

Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

