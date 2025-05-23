Grab a Memorial Day deal on the Garmin Edge 840 Solar GPS cycling computer – with $200 off at Walmart

The Garmin Edge 840 Solar is my favorite GPS device for logging my rides and tracking my performance. This Memorial Day weekend at Walmart, you can pick up the Garmin Edge 840 Solar for just $349.99 – the cheapest price I've seen this year.

The $200 off the RRP of $549.99 also means you're getting one of the best Garmin bike computers on the market, which is feature-loaded and represents excellent value for money.

Grab the Garmin Edge 840 Solar for just $349.99 at Walmart.

The Edge 840 Solar is undoubtedly one of the most impressive bike computers around. The 840, and its similar sibling, the Edge 540, feature plenty of Garmin's latest tech that's trickled down the range from the flagship Garmin Edge 1050.

However, at a fraction of the size - and more importantly, cost - for me, the Garmin Edge 840 is the way to go when it comes to a feature-rich GPS device. The Edge 1050 is currently selling for $599.99 at Amazon with a $100 off.

The Garmin Edge 840 Solar received a 4 out of 5-star review from Cycling News' Tech Writer, Tom Wieckowski. Tom, like me, was very impressed with the 840 and highlighted its compact size, which came with every feature he could ever want in a GPS cycling computer. Although living in the UK, Tom found the solar charging capability not that useful for the length of rides he normally does or the UK's usually fairly sunless climate.

Garmin Edge 840 Solar: $549.99 $349.99 at Walmart

Save $200 on the Garmin Edge 840 Solar cycling computer this Memorial Day. The list of features on the 840 is impressive, including a handy touchscreen and a huge battery life, topped up by Solar charging. The multi-band GNSS technology delivers accurate navigation, so it's perfect for all your cycling adventures. Price watch: Amazon $399.99 | Garmin $399.99

Garmin is renowned for producing highly regarded GPS cycling devices, and the range is extensive, with 10 models currently available that are generally considered some of the best bike computers on the market.

I've been fortunate enough to have tried out a few from the Garmin range, including the latest top-of-the-range Edge 1050, and devices from Garmin's main market rival, Wahoo, and its impressive Elemnt Roam.

However, if I had to recommend a device, then it's the Garmin Edge 840 that would get the nod. Firstly, for its size at just 2.3″ x 3.4″ x 0.8″, it's ideal for just slipping into your pocket at a cafe stop, but the screen is still big enough for you to easily see all your ride data.

The Garmin Edge 840 Solar comes ready with everything you'll ever need in a cycling computer (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The long list of usable features is huge, but another box ticker is the brilliant touchscreen. As I like to listen to music while riding, it's so useful for easily scrolling through playlists and songs while on the move.

Elsewhere, the 840's top-level specs include a whopping battery life of up to 26 hours, or up to 32 hours with solar charging. Again, in the UK, it can be fairly redundant, but I'd rather have the option of solar on big ride days, just in case.

This Memorial Day Garmin deal is US only, but below you'll find the best deals available in your territory on the Garmin Edge 840 Solar and non-solar models.