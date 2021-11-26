This Black Friday Garmin Edge 530 deal is the cheapest it's ever been at 35% off

When it comes to shopping for GPS computers there is no getting around the fact that even if you aren't looking for a feature-packed unit, they still cost quite a lot of money. For most riders a GPS like the Garmin Edge 530 ticks all the key priorities; ease of use, great maps and a good battery so that you can switch it on, do your ride and quickly upload the ride data.

If you've been eyeing up a new GPS, now is the best time to pull the trigger on your purchase with all the major retailers rolling out their Black Friday bike deals. Cyclingnews has been rummaging the sales and found a whole bunch of great Black Friday Garmin deals but this Garmin Edge 530 deal is the one that caught our attention for those looking for the best cycling computers.

Black Friday Garmin Edge 530 deal

Garmin Edge 530 | 35% off at Amazon Garmin Edge 530 | 35% off at Amazon

Was £259.99| Now £169.00

The Garmin Edge 530 is a great balance between features and price, Amazon has sweetened the deal by discounting it by 35% for Black Friday.

This screenshot from price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel shows the historical price for the Garmin Edge 530 at Amazon and third parties going back to 2019. The green line shows Amazon's pricing. The blue line shows third party retailers, and the red shows the price for used models. As you can see on the right hand side, the green Amazon price is the lowest it's ever been. (Image credit: CamelCamelCamel)

Garmin Edge 530 | 17% off at Amazon Garmin Edge 530 | 17% off at Amazon

Was $299.99| Now $249.99

Amazon isn't quite as generous for US shoppers and is only offering 17% off the Garmin 530. If you are buying sensors too, Amazon has 13% off the 530 bundle too.

Like above, this screenshot from CamelCamelCamel shows that the price for used models has previously been cheaper, and that Amazon offered this same price of $249.99 back in summer 2021, but proves that the Edge 530 is currently at its best-ever price. (Image credit: CamelCamelCamel)

Garmin's Edge 530 is a feature-rich GPS unit featuring a sharp color screen, full mapping and loads of capability whether it's connecting sensors and tracking fitness to recording MTB metrics such as airtime. Features like ClimbPro really help with pacing on climbs and if you have a competitive tendency, you can sync Strava Segments for real-time performance as you chase KOM's.

It's got great battery life too, with up to 20 hours of run time and it's IPX7 rated so you can keep riding through all weathers. While the fancier touchscreens of the more expensive 830 and 1030 are good, the button control of the 530 is really functional, especially if you are wearing gloves.

Check out our other Black Friday roundups