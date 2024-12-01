Cyber Monday tech deals for cyclists: Save on GPS computers, smart trainers and power meters

Cyber Monday has traditionally been focused towards online deals and tech and if there is one thing cyclists like its a bit of tech. Whether its navigating routes via a GPS computer, measuring performance, or indoor training it's rare to go for a bike ride without some form of electronic device.



These days Black Friday and Cyber Monday have merged into each other, becoming one mega shopping event. That doesn't mean we have seen all that there is to offer with Cyber Monday shuffling the deals up.

If you have had your eye on upgrading your GPS, investing in some new lights or Cyber Monday tech deals then now is a great opportunity to take advantage of the savings before the new year.

I have picked out some of the best tech deals but there are plenty more big savings worth checking out. Head over to our Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals for all the savings on smart trainers or the Cyber Monday bike deals hub for bikes, clothing, accessories and more.

Recent updates

Quick Cyber Monday cycling shoe deals

USA:

🎧 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): $249.00 $154.00 at Walmart

🚲 Wahoo Kickr Move: $1,299.99 $999.99

💻 $100 off Garmin Edge computers

🔦 Garmin Varia RTL515: $200.00 $149.99

🚲 Zwift: 20% off tech with code CYCLINGRIDE20

⌚ Garmin: Best-ever price on Instinct smartwatch

UK:

🎧 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): £249.00 £179.00 at Amazon

⌚ Garmin watch: 50% off the Epix Gen 2

🚲 Zwift Ride w/ Kickr Core: Zwift focussed smartbike with 20% off

🚿 Karcher OC 3 Plus: £ 139.99 £99.99 at Amazon

🔦 Cateye AMPP1700: £139.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Cyber Monday tech deals - USA

Garmin Edge 530: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

33% off - It might be half a decade old now, but the Edge 530 is still an excellent bike computer that offers all the functionality that most of us need, including connection to external sensors, route mapping, accurate GPS and more. Price check: $199.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt V2: $279.99 $208.49 at Amazon

26% off - Wahoo's Bolt is a lightweight and compact GPS unit thats great for general riding, training and racing. Highly customizable data fields, connects to all your other devices and has excellant navigation features. Check out the Wahoo Bolt V2 review for more details.

Magicshine SEEMEE300: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

30% off - Our Tech writer Will Jones will not stop talking about how much he loves this rear light, it's good enough to be awarded the top spot in our best bike light guide and Amazon currently has it discounted by 30%.

Tacx Flux S: $749.99 $399.99 at Competitive Cyclist

47% off - We tested the Tacx Flux S and found it to be a powerful, affordable and sturdy trainer. Loaded with smart features and garnished with 47% off this is a great deal to get started on Zwift this winter.

Zwift Play: $99.99 $49.99 at Zwift

50% off - Zwift's hood-mounted control buttons takes riding on Zwift to the next level. The controls give control over virtual shifting and braking while riding, plus they make it east navigate the Companion app.

Hisense U6H Series: $547.99 $299.99 at Amazon

45% off - Having a big display will allow you to fully absorb the virtual landscapes of Zwift as you ride and fully escape the real world. The Hisense is an impressive TV given how affordable it is, and collectively with a smart trainer deal or even a smart bike you could save a tonne on a Zwift setup.

Peacock 12-month Subscription: $79.99 $19.99

75% off - If you're in the USA, this is the only way you can watch the 2025 Tour de France Femmes and men's Tour de France, as well as Paris-Roubaix and dozens of other races. A year's subscription usually costs $79.99 but for this weekend you can get a massive 75% off.

Cyber Monday tech deals - UK

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): £249.00 £179.00 at Amazon

21%: This is the second time we have seen the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with this discount, I couldn't resist the first time it came round during Amazon Prime day and bought myself a pair. This deal is also available at John Lewis, Argos and Currys.

Garmin Edge 530: £260.00 £169.99 at Amazon

33% off - The 530 has been around for ages but it still holds its own with detailed maping and a load of connectivity. At 32% off its also cheaper than Garmin's super basic 130 Plus computer. Read our Garmin Edge 530 review.

Garmin Edge 1040: £519.99 £399.99 at Sigma Sports

23% - If you'd like a larger screen, the Edge 1040 is only slightly more expensive than the Edge 840 at Sigma Sports. It offers much the same functionality, but you can show more data and view a greater map area with ease. In our view, this non-solar version is a better option than the solar one, as the screen is easier to see and the solar charging has limited benefit in typical UK conditions. Read our Garmin Edge 1040 Solar review.

Garmin Rally RS100: £429.99 £379.99 at Tredz

11% - This Garmin Rally RS100 deal makes these the cheapest power meter option this Cyber Monday. Power is a great tool for training and because the power meter is built into the pedals you can switch them between bikes too.

Magicshine SEEMEE300: £59.99 £41.79 at Amazon

30% off - This rear light covers everything we look for in a rear light, it's easy to mount, has a long battery life and is very bright.

Elite Direto-XR T: £829.99 $439 at Tredz

47% off - This is the biggest discount I could find on a smart trainer this Cyber Monday, with 47% slashed off the price this smart trainer brings mid range performance to entry level pricing. When we reviewed the Elite Direto-XR T we found it offered a smooth and realistic riding experiance.

Hisense U6H Series: £399 £229 at Currys

42% off - Whether your roaming the worlds of Zwift or simply watchoing a movie to zone out during zone 2, the Hisense is a quality TV for an exceedingly good price thid Cyber Monday.

Check out our other Cyber Monday deals