The Hunt Wheels Black Friday Sale is huge – with savings of up to $1,200, grab yourself some of the best road wheels at some of the lowest prices I've ever seen
Top-rated performance wheels like the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke have a huge 40% off, but stock is limited – so move quickly
Hunt Wheels has gone big and early with its Black Friday Sale. The big shopping weekend is still a few weeks out, running this year from 28th November to 1st December. However, the renowned UK wheel manufacturer has dropped its Black Friday deals now, with up to 40% off across the majority of its range.
Our tech experts are big fans of the Hunt range with their high-performance and competitively priced wheelsets always scoring well and impressing our testers.
These Black Friday discounts are some of the best I've seen, and apply across the majority of the Hunt range. Including a top performer in our Cyclingnews CN Labs Member exclusive 18-wheelset wind tunnel test – the Hunt Sub 50 Limitless Carbon, which is discounted by $1,200, down from $2,999 to $1,799.
My own favourite wheels by Hunt are the 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheels, and they have an incredible $1,080 off, making these, in my opinion, a bargain buy. In our review, they also received an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star score, with tester Josh Ross highlighting the confidence-inspiring stability and the wide U-shaped profile, which can accommodate wider tyres, improving comfort, without sacrificing the aero performance.
Elsewhere, the Hunt Sale also includes some of the best gravel wheels, such as the Hunt 40 Limitless Gravel Aero UD Carbon Spoke wheelset, which has an almost $500 reduction, down from $2,479 to $1,983.
Below, I've selected a few of the best standout Black Friday Hunt deals, and with some marked up as limited stock, I'd suggest that if you have eyes on a particular wheelset, you pull the trigger fast.
Best Black Friday Hunt wheelset deals
The Hunt Sub 50 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels are designed to be the absolute fastest, no-compromise, all-around road race wheelset. Featuring front and rear specific profiles that are aimed to maximise aero benefit while keeping weight as low as possible.
Hunt designed the 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheels to give a maximum aerodynamic benefit. These deep-section aero wheels reduce drag and feature Hunt Limitless tech and UD Carbon spokes to create a fast, lightweight wheelset. The 60 Limitless UD are wind-tunnel proven – speedy and stable enough to keep you low and in control, regardless of the wind conditions.
Read our full Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke review.
The Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist wheels benefit from Hunt's wind tunnel testing and deliver tangible aero gains, while remaining light enough to tackle the biggest climbs and stable enough to manage the dreaded crosswinds.
Check our thoughts on the Hunt Aerodynamicist Carbon range.
The Hunt 4 Season All-Road Disc are designed as a versatile wheelset ready for road, gravel and anything in between. Featuring Hunt's latest H_Ratchet SGL hub, an increased spoke count and oversized, double-sealed cartridge bearings, these wheels will have you covered for your most adventurous rides, no matter the weather. The wider rim profile also accommodates modern road and gravel tyres ranging from 25mm all the way up to 50mm.
Check out our picks as the best gravel wheelsets.
Only available with the purchase of a wheelset, there is a noteworthy discount to be had on one of the best road tyres – the Schwalbe Pro One. They come fitted to your new wheels, and Hunt supplies valves and sealant too. So it removes the chore of fitting tyres, and you can get out riding straight away.
Read our Schwalbe Pro One Tyre review.
An added incentive is the Hunt 60-Day Ride & Return policy – so you have plenty of riding time to try and test a wheelset, then keep it or return it for a full refund (or product swap).
Hunt also offers a three-year warranty, 'H_Care' lifetime replacement on all its carbon wheels (purchased for $99), and next-day US and UK shipping.
These are just a small selection of what Hunt has on sale for Black Friday, and if you're after something specific, it's worth checking out Hunt Wheels for more.
Our Black Friday Cycling hub is also the place to check out all the best cycling deals in the run-up to the big shopping weekend, and we'll be updating this regularly as the deals land.
