HUNT SUB50 Limitless Aero Disc review: Hunt once again ushers in a new era of design

Wide, comfortable, and matching the performance of premium options

Hunt Sub50
(Image: © Josh Ross)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Hunt has been a leader in technology for a long time but the brand also offers budget pricing and that sets an expectation of budget performance. With the Hunt SUB50 you still get better pricing than some but everything about the wheel feels premium and there are white papers to back up the aero credentials with 28-30mm tyres. Just as Hunt once led the pack in the move to disc brakes, now the brand is leading the pack in the move to wider tyres.

Pros

  • +

    Lightweight

  • +

    Redesigned hub minimises lost pieces

  • +

    Specifically designed around wider tyres

  • +

    Wide rounded rim edge minimises cut tyres

  • +

    Gorgeous graphics and design

Cons

  • -

    Less stable descending than previous generation

  • -

    There are still technically more aero options

Tech Specs: HUNT SUB50 Limitless Aero Disc

Price: £2,289 / $2,789 / €2,749

Rim Dimensions: Depth: 49.5mm F/R, Internal width: 23.0mm F/R, External Rim Width: 34.2mm F / 30mm Rear

Weight: 1383g as weighed with tape and valves

Hubs: HUNT H_Ratchet DBL dual-sided ratchet system with 40-tooth drive ring

Spokes: 18 front and 20 rear using TaperLock UD Carbon Spoke technology  

As I write this in 2024, most modern bikes are now running disc brakes. Although Shimano technically still sells rim brake groupsets, they aren't exactly easy to find. For all practical purposes, the shift from rim to disc is long since complete and the benefits are obvious. That hasn't always been the case though and it wasn't long ago that people were still asking why make the switch?

Hunt Sub50 inside freehub
The Sub50 has a new freehub design that does away with pawls(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Hunt Sub50 text on rim lip
The width and shape of the edge of the rim helps limit cut tyres as well as provide better aero with wider tyres(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Hunt Sub50
It's how the light the wheels are that dominate the ride experience(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsI still love the lines and adding both raw carbon and lots of typography is a gorgeous look. In terms of design Hunt dropped the weight of previous wheels while still keeping the external width the brand is known for and adding even more internal width.10/10
Ride qualityIt turns out that sound is a big part of the experience of a wheel system. The SUB50 is quiet and lacks some pizazz but the lightweight design is punchy and 23mm internal width makes for a comfy ride. 8/10
WeightThere’s a couple options out there that are lighter but the price of the Hunt wheels is impressive in the context of the weight. 9/10
HubsPrevious Hunt hubs survived the worst winter riding I could throw at them but were also overly complex with pieces that would fall out. The new design fixes the issues and lightens the design. There are still some that seem technically better though.9/10
ValueIt would be a stretch to call the SUB50 a bargain even when considering the carbon spokes and ceramic bearings. This time Hunt is merely hitting expected price points.8/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 88%

