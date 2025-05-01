New Hunt Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc wheel range comes in three depths with weights from 1,175g

Updated wheel range lowers weight and is claimed to be more aero than the competition

A Hunt Aerodynamicist rim
(Image credit: Hunt)

Hunt Wheels has launched three new Aerodynamicist carbon wheelsets, two of which have differential front and rear rim profiles, with claimed wheelset weights starting at 1,175g. 

Hunt says it aimed to reduce wheelset weight, while offering wider and deeper rim profiles, and using conventional construction rather than its ultra-wide Limitless tech. All three wheelsets have hooked beads to max out road bike tyre compatibility and a 22mm internal rim width, both front and rear. You can also choose aero steel spokes or upgrade to unidirectional carbon fibre.

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

