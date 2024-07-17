The fastest bike helmet on the market is reduced, and not just for Amazon Prime Day
We've tested it, and it's faster than them all (well, excluding one, but we have a good reason), and now it's cheaper too
Sometimes in our deals hunting we stumble upon something that we've not only tested, but we can back up with hard evidence. We recently took all the fastest helmets on the market to the wind tunnel and the fastest of the lot (if you ignore the POC Procen Air, which I've decided is a time trial helmet I'm afraid) was the Specialized S-Works Evade 3.
Luckily for you, it's reduced by 20% in the UK at Sigma Sports. For how long we're unsure, but it's still worth shouting about.
How fast is it? Well, it'll save you nearly four full watts at normal riding speeds - 30 km/h - over the slowest helmet on test. As well as being fast though it's also pretty airy, as outlined in Josh's Specialized Evade III helmet review, where it received a full 5 stars.
UK: Specialized Evade III Helmet: £250 £199 at Sigma Sports
Save 20% - With six colours reduced by 20% across a range of sizes this is a deal that should suit a lot of people. It's demonstrably the fastest 'normal' helmet on the market as shown by our wind tunnel tests, and it looks good, is well vented, and is safe too.
USA: Specialized Evade III Helmet: $299.99 $242.99 at The Pro's Closet
Save 19% - The deal in the USA is marginally worse, at 19% off, and it's limited to a select few sizes and colours at the time of writing. Though The Pro's Closet cut its teeth selling used products, it's worth pointing out that this is a brand-new helmet, in its original packaging with a warranty.
Quick Prime Day cycling deals USA
- AirPods: Up to 32% off
- Garmin: Deals on bike computers & more
- GoPro: Up to 34% off Hero cameras
- Bike computers: Garmin, Wahoo & more
- Smartwatches: 50% off Garmin & more
- Headphones: 35% off Jabra, JBL & more
- Clothing: Save on Gore, POC & more
- Helmets: 20% off Lazer, Abus & more
- Competitive Cyclist Flash Sale
- REI Sale
- Jenson USA Trail Days sale
Quick Prime Day cycling deals UK
- AirPods: Up to 26% off
- Garmin: Deals on bike computers & more
- GoPro: Up to 38% off Hero cameras
- Bike computers: Garmin, Wahoo & more
- Smartwatches: 33% off Garmin & more
- Headphones: 35% off Jabra, JBL & more
- Clothing: 70% off Gore & more
- Helmets: £30 off POC, Abus & more
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.