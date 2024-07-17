The fastest bike helmet on the market is reduced, and not just for Amazon Prime Day

Sometimes in our deals hunting we stumble upon something that we've not only tested, but we can back up with hard evidence. We recently took all the fastest helmets on the market to the wind tunnel and the fastest of the lot (if you ignore the POC Procen Air, which I've decided is a time trial helmet I'm afraid) was the Specialized S-Works Evade 3.

Luckily for you, it's reduced by 20% in the UK at Sigma Sports. For how long we're unsure, but it's still worth shouting about.

How fast is it? Well, it'll save you nearly four full watts at normal riding speeds - 30 km/h - over the slowest helmet on test. As well as being fast though it's also pretty airy, as outlined in Josh's Specialized Evade III helmet review, where it received a full 5 stars.

UK: Specialized Evade III Helmet: £250 £199 at Sigma Sports

Save 20% - With six colours reduced by 20% across a range of sizes this is a deal that should suit a lot of people. It's demonstrably the fastest 'normal' helmet on the market as shown by our wind tunnel tests, and it looks good, is well vented, and is safe too.

USA: Specialized Evade III Helmet: $299.99 $242.99 at The Pro's Closet

Save 19% - The deal in the USA is marginally worse, at 19% off, and it's limited to a select few sizes and colours at the time of writing. Though The Pro's Closet cut its teeth selling used products, it's worth pointing out that this is a brand-new helmet, in its original packaging with a warranty.

