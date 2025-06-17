Recommended reading

We think the Exposure Lights Strada AKTIV is the ultimate bike light – now with almost £50 off it's got a seldom-seen discount that will surely sell out

As one of the most expensive bike lights we've ever tested, the Strada has an incredible list of features, a 'bombproof' construction, and now it has 15% off

Exposure Lights is renowned for producing some of the best bike lights on the market. The Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV is the UK manufacturer's flagship front light, and the Mk11 version is our choice as the best overall light in our bicycle lights buyers guide, and it scored an impressive 4 out of 5-star review.

The latest Strada Mk12 AKTIV, in our opinion, is the best road light, packed with clever tech, and an almost indestructible build that CyclingNews' Tech Writer, Will Jones discovered first-hand, after a mount failure sent the Strada "tumbling down the road at warp speed." The Strada passed the crash test with ease, confirming its impressive build quality.

Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV: was £325 now £279 at Tweeks Cycles

Save £46. The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV is an outstanding light, and even though it's summer and the best bike lights might not be at the top of your shopping list, these rarely have any discount, so grab it while you can.

Features include a powerful output of 1,700 lumens and AKTIV technology, which auto-dims the light when sensing an oncoming car's headlights. There's also a DayBright mode for safe daytime riding and an LED display for real-time management of the long-lasting battery.

Read our Exposure Lights Strada AKTIV review.

Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

