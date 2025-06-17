We think the Exposure Lights Strada AKTIV is the ultimate bike light – now with almost £50 off it's got a seldom-seen discount that will surely sell out

Exposure Lights is renowned for producing some of the best bike lights on the market. The Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV is the UK manufacturer's flagship front light, and the Mk11 version is our choice as the best overall light in our bicycle lights buyers guide, and it scored an impressive 4 out of 5-star review.

The latest Strada Mk12 AKTIV, in our opinion, is the best road light, packed with clever tech, and an almost indestructible build that CyclingNews' Tech Writer, Will Jones discovered first-hand, after a mount failure sent the Strada "tumbling down the road at warp speed." The Strada passed the crash test with ease, confirming its impressive build quality.

However, all this brilliance comes at a cost, it's one of the most costly lights available, and rarely has any significant discounts. So when I saw this deal at Tweeks Cycles, I snapped it up immediately, and you might want to do the same.

Grab the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV for just £279.

There's so much to love about the Exposure Lights Strada, and we previously reviewed the Mk11 version, which is the previous model to the on-sale Mk12 version here. The changes to the Mk12 are minimal, so that review is worth checking out for all the details.

Highlights of note are the road-specific beam pattern, which provides the optimum beam for road cycling, with the impressive AKTIV mode that auto-dips and detects vehicles approaching. Basically, it's like swapping from full beam to dipped in your car.

Although Will noted the initial setup is a bit of a faff, once you've got it dialled, the Strada has various programs and a remote switch allowing customised lighting to suit your needs, from intense blasts to all-night adventures. These lighting modes are backed with an impressive battery life – up to an incredible 36 hours, depending on the program you're using.

The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV is about as good as a bike light gets, and only really gets marked down for cost, so at this price, it's now got value for money to add to its impressive repertoire.

Four LED bulbs means the Strada throw out a huge amount of light (Image credit: Will Jones)

If you're looking to pair the Exposure Lights Strada with the best rear light on the market, then the Magicshine SEEMEE300 is our top choice. It has a perfect 5 out of 5 stars review, and is not just our favourite light, but one of the most impressive pieces of cycling tech we've ever reviewed.

The Magicshine SEEMEE300 is currently discounted by 34% at Amazon – which means you can grab it for just £39.69, instead of the usual RRP of £59.99, one of the cheapest prices it's ever been.

Pairing the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV with the SEEMEE 300, and you'll have the best lights set-up going (Image credit: Will Jones)

These deals are UK only, but below you'll find the best prices available in your territory on the Exposure Lights range, including the Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV, and also the Magicshine SEEMEE300.