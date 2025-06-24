Magicshine makes some of our favourite bike lights, and this early Amazon Prime Day deal on the Magicshine SEEMEE R300 is a discount that will surely sell out fast

We are big fans of the Magicshine range, and the brand is renowned for producing some of the best bike lights on the market. The Magicshine SEEMEE300 deservedly holds the much-coveted spot of best rear bike light overall in our buying guide. However, its smart radar-equipped rear light sibling – the Magicshine SEEMEE R300 is also well worth checking out in this early Prime Day cycling deal.

Prime Day is fast approaching, running for the first time for four days from 8-11 July, and the deals are already starting to appear. One that caught my eye straight away was the Magicshine SEEMEE R300.

Right now, you can pick up a big discount on the SEEMEE R300 at Amazon, with a brilliant 20% off, reduced from $129.99 to $103.99 in the US, or even better for Amazon UK shoppers – 24% off from £129.99 to £98.79.

It takes this rear light, which comes equipped with a smart radar system, down to a very appealing price. It's the cheapest it's been this year, and worth snapping up fast for anyone looking out for a recommended bike light deal.

Magicshine SEEMEE R300: Although we've yet to review the SEEMEE R300, it ticks all the boxes for performance that earned its sibling, the SEEMEE300, a perfect score as the best rear light on the market. The R300 adds a rear radar to the mix, giving you an extra level of bike safety, and it will alert you to approaching traffic on bar-mounted cycling computers or with audible prompts. Amazon reviewers give the R300 an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars, with the majority being top marks.

There's a lot to like about the SEEMEE R300, and the highlight is the built-in radar tech, which the brand calls "a game changer in cycling safety." The R300 alerts you to approaching vehicles from 140m behind, instantly relaying visual and audible prompts. These will appear on compatible GPS devices from the best bike computer brands, including Garmin, Wahoo, and Hammerhead.

The R300 also has a 270-degree wide viewing angle with up to 2400m of visibility, paired with high-power LEDs, featuring a high-transparency optical lens for a max 100 lumens output. It's powered by a 3350mAh battery and delivers a claimed runtime of up to 100 hours.

For comparison, the Garmin Varia RTL510 is the main market rival for the R300 and has a lower lumen output at 65 lumens, and at $199.99, it's more expensive. So at this price, the Magicshine R300 has value for money to add to its impressive repertoire.

If you just want the best rear light on the market, then look no further than the Magicshine SEEMEE300. It's our top choice and received a perfect 5 out of 5 stars review.

The Magicshine SEEMEE300 is currently discounted by 20% at Amazon, which means you can grab it for just $47.99, instead of the usual RRP of $59.99. Amazon UK shoppers can get the SEEMEE300 at one of the cheapest prices it's ever been – £38.99 and a massive 35% off.