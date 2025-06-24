Recommended reading

Magicshine makes some of our favourite bike lights, and this early Amazon Prime Day deal on the Magicshine SEEMEE R300 is a discount that will surely sell out fast

The Magicshine SEEMEE R300 has all the light functionality of its brilliant SEEMEE300 sibling, but comes with a smart radar, and with up to 24% off, it's also excellent value for money

We are big fans of the Magicshine range, and the brand is renowned for producing some of the best bike lights on the market. The Magicshine SEEMEE300 deservedly holds the much-coveted spot of best rear bike light overall in our buying guide. However, its smart radar-equipped rear light sibling – the Magicshine SEEMEE R300 is also well worth checking out in this early Prime Day cycling deal.

Prime Day is fast approaching, running for the first time for four days from 8-11 July, and the deals are already starting to appear. One that caught my eye straight away was the Magicshine SEEMEE R300.

Magicshine SEEMEE R300
Save 20%
Magicshine SEEMEE R300: was $129.99 now $103.99 at Amazon

Although we've yet to review the SEEMEE R300, it ticks all the boxes for performance that earned its sibling, the SEEMEE300, a perfect score as the best rear light on the market. The R300 adds a rear radar to the mix, giving you an extra level of bike safety, and it will alert you to approaching traffic on bar-mounted cycling computers or with audible prompts. Amazon reviewers give the R300 an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars, with the majority being top marks.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

