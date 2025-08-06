New team, same tech? Why Remco Evenepoel's switch to another Specialized team isn’t as straightforward as expected

Despite riding the same bike with much of the same equipment at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, the Belgian will still need to go back to the drawing board with his bike fit and aero testing data

What happens when a rider switches from one Specialized-sponsored team to another? You’d think it’s quite straightforward, but in reality, it’s anything but.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Remco Evenepoel would be doing just that, in a huge mid-contract switch from Soudal-QuickStep to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

