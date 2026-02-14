'We all but lost him as a person' - Remco Evenepoel's father says tough times in rear view mirror for Belgian star, as new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe signing goes from strength to strength in 2026

News
By published

Patrick Evenepoel increasingly concentrated on R.E.V. Academy as Remco heads to UAE Tour

2026 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Remco Evenepoel celebrates overall victory
2026 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Remco Evenepoel celebrates overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Remco Evenepoel headed to the Middle East this weekend for the UAE Tour and his first WorldTour race with new team Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, his father Patrick has confirmed that the Belgian star could not be in better shape on all levels - particularly compared to this time last year.

Evenepoel's last year at Soudal-QuickStep , 2025, was marred early on when a very bad off-season training crash severely delayed his start to the year.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.