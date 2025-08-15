Sprinter Charlotte Kool makes surprise mid-season move to Fenix-Deceuninck

After four years at Picnic-PostNL, switch between Women's WorldTour teams made possible with 'constructive discussions, leading to a solution that works well for everyone'

OLSENE, BELGIUM - JULY 18: Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL celebrates at podium as Orange Best Dutch Rider Jersey winner during the 11th Baloise Ladies Tour 2025, Stage 2 a 127.3km stage from Olsene to Olsene on July 18, 2025 in Olsene, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Charlotte Kool takes the podium after winning stage 2 of 2025 Baloise Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a surprise move on Friday, Dutch sprinter Charlotte Kool made a mid-season transfer from Picnic-PostNL to Fenix Deceuninck, an arrangement worked out between both teams and announced "with immediate effect".

Both teams confirmed the transfer with afternoon statements, Fenix-Deceuninck stating that the contract took effect on August 15 and will run through the end of 2028. The news comes three weeks after Kool withdrew from the Tour de France Femmes, not continuing after the opening stage as she was struggling with lingering effects from a hard crash at the Baloise Ladies Tour on July 20.

Fenix-Deceuninck was one of 11 teams currently competing at the Tour de Romandie Féminin, which began today with GC rider Yara Kastelijn the top team finisher in the prologue in fourth. Five teams, including Picnic PostNL, were not allowed to take the start in the three-day race due to their refusals to take part in the UCI’s GPS tracking test.

"Charlotte’s arrival is undoubtedly a boost for Fenix-Deceuninck. With all-rounder Puck Pieterse and our climbing strength already in place, we are confident that her sprinting talent will allow us to compete for victories across an even broader range of races," stated management of her new team.

