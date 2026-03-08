Red Bull set to sponsor FDJ United-SUEZ and bankroll new contract for Demi Vollering

Multiple sources have told Cyclingnews that Red Bull is about to make a major investment in women's cycling, becoming a title sponsor of the FDJ United-SUEZ team, with Demi Vollering set to stay as team leader with a new long-term contract.

The French team grabbed a pair of podium spots at Strade Bianche on Saturday, Elise Chabbey with the win and Franzisca Koch in third place. Vollering has won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the overall at Setmana Valenciana already this season.

Cyclingnews understands that Red Bull also held discussions with the SD Worx team, bike brand Specialized being an apparent conduit for Red Bull's entry into women's cycling.

SD Worx sponsor and team CEO Erwin Janssen admitted to Cyclingnews that there had been contact and talks with Red Bull but indicated the energy drink brand was set to sponsor a French team.

It was first revealed that Red Bull could sponsor FDJ United-Suez via Daniel Benson's substack channel. FDJ United-SUEZ Stephen Delcourt offered a simple 'no comment' when Cyclingnews searched him out at the team bus before the start of Strade Bianche.

However, a number of well-informed sources confirmed the arrival of Red Bull in women's cycling to Cyclingnews. A source told us that a FDJ United-SUEZ team car was seen at the Red Bull headquarters in Austria almost a year ago, suggesting that Red Bull's plans have long been formalised.

The deal has apparently now been done, with Red Bull likely becoming a title sponsor before this year's Tour de France Femmes.

Delcourt owns the French team and Cyclingnews understands he has no plans to hand over control of the team to Red Bull. The global energy drink brand will be a title sponsor alongside French brands FDJ United and SUEZ.

Red Bull took a controlling stake in the men's Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team last year, boosting the German team's budget and ambitions to super team status. They are expected to fund a similar strategic move in the women's sport. They have also sponsored individual athletes including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Tom Pidcock, Chloé Dygert and Zoe Bäckstedt.

Delcourt's talents as a women's team manager has made FDJ United-Suez one of the biggest squads in the women's peloton. He convinced Vollering to join the team in 2025 and she remains one of the biggest riders in women's cycling despite failing to win the Tour de France in 2024 and 2025.

Vollering's standing and profile has helped attract Nike and Specialized as personal sponsors. Her contract with FDJ United-Suez ends this year but Delcourt appears confident of extending the big-budget deal.

Red Bull's sponsorship would give the deal and the French team wings for the long-term future.