Red Bull set to sponsor FDJ United-SUEZ and bankroll new contract for Demi Vollering

News
By published

Multiple sources tell Cyclingnews that the energy drink will invest significantly in women's cycling

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Demi Vollering of Netherlands, Juliette Berthet of France, Elise Chabbey of Switzerland, Lea Curinier of France, Franziska Koch of Germany, Amber Kraak of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ prior to the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Multiple sources have told Cyclingnews that Red Bull is about to make a major investment in women's cycling, becoming a title sponsor of the FDJ United-SUEZ team, with Demi Vollering set to stay as team leader with a new long-term contract.

The French team grabbed a pair of podium spots at Strade Bianche on Saturday, Elise Chabbey with the win and Franzisca Koch in third place. Vollering has won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the overall at Setmana Valenciana already this season.

Red Bull took a controlling stake in the men's Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team last year, boosting the German team's budget and ambitions to super team status. They are expected to fund a similar strategic move in the women's sport. They have also sponsored individual athletes including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Tom Pidcock, Chloé Dygert and Zoe Bäckstedt.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.