Charlotte Kool won't start Tour de France Femmes stage 2 after struggling in opener due to previous crash

Top sprinter Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) has been forced to abandon the Tour de France Femmes after struggling her way around the first stage to Plumelec and still feeling the effects of an earlier crash.

A two-time stage winner at the 2024 race, Kool started the Tour hoping to improve in condition, having crashed hard with several others on the final stage of the Baloise Ladies Tour on July 20 and only just made it to the start.

But after an all-out day of aggressive racing on the road from Vannes to Plumelec, which was won by Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), the decision was taken by the Dutch team to pull Kool from the race.

"Coming back and recovering from her crash in the Baloise Ladies Tour, Charlotte Kool was feeling better, felt good on the bike and could start yesterday’s opening stage in Vannes," read a release from Picnic PostNL.

"However, after a hard opening stage and having to push on the pedals, she found herself not able to respond the way she would have liked. Not feeling 100 per cent this morning, and after consultation with Team Picnic PostNL’s medical staff, Kool will not start stage two of the race."

Kool, after scoring the best results of her career at last year's race, was of course disappointed, after her condition had improved in the days preceding the race. Her team will race on with six riders in pursuit of a stage win on the remaining eight stages.

"It’s a shame to have to leave the Tour de France," said Kool.

"I was feeling good on the training rides I did earlier this week and was hoping to get through the first two stages before the bigger bunch sprint chances on stage three and four. I wish my teammates the best of luck for the rest of the race and I’ll be cheering them on."

The health and well-being of riders come first, even with the biggest race on the calendar on the menu, with Picnic PostNL, of course, not wanting to risk keeping Kool in the race in case of any further issues developing. Recovery and rest will now be her priority, after suffering more on the opener than they were expecting.

"She was continuing to get better each day. But after the opening day of racing, it took more out of her than expected; both physically and mentally. She will head home now to rest and recover," said team doctor Jelle Posthuma.

"Of course it’s sad to lose Charlotte from the race like this but her health comes first and we wish her a good and speedy recovery," said coach Albert Timmer. "We have a strong team here that can be in the race on every stage, and we will continue to fight for day results."

Left to battle out the stages in Kool's absence are Pfeiffer Georgi, Franziska Koch, Rachele Barbieri, Nienke Vinke, Francesca Barale and Megan Jastrab.

