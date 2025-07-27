Charlotte Kool won't start Tour de France Femmes stage 2 after struggling in opener due to previous crash

Dutch sprint star was looking to rebuild in first few stages after crashing hard at Baloise Ladies Tour a week before Grand Départ

SINT-PIETERS-LEEUW - MARCH 12: Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 5th Ixina GP Oetingen 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 127.9km one day race from Sint-Pieters-Leeuw to Oetingen on March 12, 2025 in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Top sprinter Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) has been forced to abandon the Tour de France Femmes after struggling her way around the first stage to Plumelec and still feeling the effects of an earlier crash.

A two-time stage winner at the 2024 race, Kool started the Tour hoping to improve in condition, having crashed hard with several others on the final stage of the Baloise Ladies Tour on July 20 and only just made it to the start.

