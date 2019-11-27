Specialized Torch 2.0 cycling shoes reduced in Black Friday cycling deal
Today's best Black Friday deal on the Specialized Torch 2.0 road cycling shoes
The Specialized Torch 2.0 road cycling shoes are the mid-tier offering in Specialized's Torch shoe range, providing a balance of comfort, performance, weight and pricing. Thankfully, due to the Black Friday cycling sales, that pricepoint is now even more budget-friendly with discounts available across multiple retailers.
Rather than leave you to do the hard work, we've trawled the Black Friday sales and, below, we've outlined the best Black Friday deals available right now on the Specialized Torch 2.0 road shoes.
Black Friday at Cyclingnews
Black Friday retailer roundup
Wiggle Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Black Friday by category
Black Friday cycling deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday helmet deals
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday e-bike deals
Black Friday cycling clothing
Black Friday by brand
Black Friday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Black Friday
Black Friday GoPro deals
Rapha Black Friday
While the Torch range isn't quite at the top-level offered by the S-Works 7 and S-Works EXOS shoes, the Torch 2 is an extremely capable pair of cycling kicks, with sleek aesthetics and a single Boa dial and Velcro strap for tightening.
The medium-stiffness (Index: 7) carbon sole provides the right balance of comfort-enhancing flex and race-ready performance and the 100% mesh and TPU construction upper ensures slipper-like comfort for long days in the saddle.
How do the Torch 2.0 shoes compare?
At 235g per shoe (size 42), they're 30g lighter than the even-more-budget-friendly Torch 1.0, and also around 10g lighter than the more-premium Torch 3.0, which comes with double Boa dials and greater stiffness.
To make price comparison super easy, we've included the best prices on the three models of Specialized Torch road shoes below, as well as the ever-popular, high-performance S-Works 7 and EXOS shoes.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy