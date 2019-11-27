Specialized Torch 2.0 cycling shoes reduced in Black Friday cycling deal

The Specialized Torch 2.0 road cycling shoes are the mid-tier offering in Specialized's Torch shoe range, providing a balance of comfort, performance, weight and pricing. Thankfully, due to the Black Friday cycling sales, that pricepoint is now even more budget-friendly with discounts available across multiple retailers.

Rather than leave you to do the hard work, we've trawled the Black Friday sales and, below, we've outlined the best Black Friday deals available right now on the Specialized Torch 2.0 road shoes.

While the Torch range isn't quite at the top-level offered by the S-Works 7 and S-Works EXOS shoes, the Torch 2 is an extremely capable pair of cycling kicks, with sleek aesthetics and a single Boa dial and Velcro strap for tightening.

The medium-stiffness (Index: 7) carbon sole provides the right balance of comfort-enhancing flex and race-ready performance and the 100% mesh and TPU construction upper ensures slipper-like comfort for long days in the saddle.

How do the Torch 2.0 shoes compare?

At 235g per shoe (size 42), they're 30g lighter than the even-more-budget-friendly Torch 1.0, and also around 10g lighter than the more-premium Torch 3.0, which comes with double Boa dials and greater stiffness.

To make price comparison super easy, we've included the best prices on the three models of Specialized Torch road shoes below, as well as the ever-popular, high-performance S-Works 7 and EXOS shoes.

