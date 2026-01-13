SRAM officially launches Jonas Vingegaard's 150mm crank arms

SRAM launches a range of new products in the form of shorter crank arms, aero TT brake levers and some updated hardware

Jonas Vingegaard racing at the Volta ao Algarve
The widespread adoption and popularity of shorter crank arms on the road has been a key tech theme over the last few years. There are a number of strong arguments for the use of shorter crank arms, and the change has been popular with the sport's biggest stars, amateur racers and riders alike.

A new product release from SRAM confirms the brand is fully invested in short road cranks. SRAM has released two new lengths of SRAM Red AXS and gravel-specific XPLR carbon fibre cranks in even shorter 150 and 155mm lengths, as well as an updated range of time trial brake levers and a couple of other accessories.

Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike team are clearly fully on board with the short-length crank arm train of thought. Indeed, other stars like Wout van Aert have also transitioned to 165mm cranks, that's to say nothing of World Champion Tadej Pogačar's widely reported use of 165mm Shimano crank arms.

SRAM claims shorter crank arms give riders better efficiency and more comfort. Red crank arms are now available in 150-175mm crank arm lengths to suit power and non-power SRAM Red chainset spiders and chainrings. The new crank arm assembly in the new lengths has an RRP of $440 / £400 / €450.

SRAM crank arms in a range of sizes

New aero TT brake levers, UDH bolts and a USB-C battery charger update

SRAM has also added to its brake range. Releasing new 'Aero disc brake' options, these come in the form of three new hydraulic time trial bar brake lever options.

Until now, when it came to brake levers for time trial bikes, SRAM had only offered one hydraulic option in the form of the S-900 aero lever; it also offers two levers for cable-operated time trial brakes, something that's still common on amateur and lower-level Pro TT machines.

SRAM has produced Red, Force, and Rival spec TT brake lever and caliper kits. It appears this adds a wider range with more affordable options when it comes to hydraulic groupset components for time trial bikes.

The levers are available with a caliper and hose at all three spec points as a kit, and in front and rear brake options. SRAM told me there is no change to the lever assemblies, only the finish and graphics are new, and the existing textured carbon fibre brake lever remains.

The Red kit, per side, costs $310 / £287 / €322. Force comes in at $250 / £245 / €27,5 and Rival carries an RRP of $210 / $205 / 230.

A SRAM time trial brake lever
SRAM has produced a UDH (universal derailleur hanger) with the option of a silver bolt and washer as an additional aesthetic option. Silver coloured components are more common across the board right now.

Finally, it seems SRAM has embraced the USB-C standard for its wireless battery charger. Until now, the chargers have used a micro USB cable, but SRAM has now updated the interface to fit a USB-C standard. The brand has also 'eliminated the charge cord from the package to reduce waste.' Which means you will have to buy your own cable separately moving forward when buying a charger, or more likely just use one you already have at home.

Tom Wieckowski
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 


He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

