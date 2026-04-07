Brandon McNulty takes stay at UAE Team Emirates-XRG past decade mark with contract extension

Brandon McNulty has signed a contract extension with his current team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG. The deal will keep him on the squad through the end of the 2023 season.

US racer McNulty is one of the longest-serving members of the team, having joined in 2020 from Rally UHC. Only six other riders on the squad, including Tadej Pogačar, have been part of the team for longer.

His deal had been set to expire at the end of 2027, though he'll stay on to make it 11 seasons with the team, through his 32nd birthday. He's one of five riders who have signed contracts to 2030, alongside Pogačar, Jan Christen, Adrià Pericas, and Pablo Torres.

Article continues below

McNulty had joined as a promising 21-year-old, having won the Giro di Sicilia and taken a bronze medal in the under-23 time trial at the 2019 World Championships.

Since then, he's developed into a key rider for the squad, delivering wins at the GP de Montréal and Tour de Pologne last season, stage victories at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in 2023 and 2024, and supporting Pogačar to victory at the 2021 Tour de France.

"It's a nice prospect to continue racing with UAE Team Emirates-XRG for the foreseeable future. I've been with the team for several years now, and it's a place where I've been able to grow a lot as a rider and as a person," McNulty said.

"We've achieved some great things together, and I feel like I have the right balance here, I feel at home. Signing through 2030 gives me a lot of confidence and motivation to keep working hard and reaching goals with this team."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now 28, two-time US time trial champion McNulty can look back on 22 wins to date, with 15 in the past two years, his most successful spell of racing to date.

This year, his best result has come with a fifth place at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana, while he also supported Pogačar to victory at Milan-San Remo with a big pull on the Cipressa climb.

"We came back just at the bottom of the Cipressa, I went as hard as I could to get to the front and then I didn't see in the front, but I could hear on the radio that it was crazy. It's always an honour to ride for him. After [Montréal], it was definitely nice to repay him," McNulty said after Milan-San Remo.

He's currently racing Itzulia Basque Country and is set to form part of Pogačar's support squad at the Tour de France this summer – his first participation in four years.