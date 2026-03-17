Shimano to pay $11.5m penalty following crankset recall for failing to immediately report defect
Company 'failed to immediately report' the hazardous defect, with failures dating back 10 years prior to the recall being announced
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Shimano has agreed to pay an $11.5 million civil penalty for failing to immediately report that its Hollowtech II cranksets contained a potentially hazardous defect.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has this week announced that Shimano will pay the penalty to settle a charge that it "knowingly failed to immediately report to CPSC, as required by law", that its cranksets "contained a defect which could create a substantial product hazard or created an unreasonable risk of serious injury or death to consumers."
The charge relates to the brand's bonded Hollowtech II cranksets, including Ultegra models with part numbers FC6800 and FC-R8000, and Dura-Ace models with part numbers FC-9000 and FC-R9100, as well as the power meter-equipped FC-R9100P model.Article continues below
Those cranksets were all subject to a recall, first announced in 2023, which affected over 2.8 million units worldwide.
However, according to the CPSC, Shimano had received "thousands of warranty claims" dating back as far as 2013, with "dozens of reports" of injuries including bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations as a result of the cranksets' failures.
The CPSC is an independent body responsible for setting industry standards, issuing recalls, and regulating all consumer-facing products in the United States.
It supported Shimano during the initial recall of 760,000 cranksets in the USA, announcing jointly on September 21, 2023. That initial release cited 4,519 incidents of cranksets separating, but that number relates only to North America, and is expected to be significantly higher worldwide.
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In addition to the $11.5m penalty, the agreement also requires Shimano to maintain internal controls and procedures that ensure future compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Act. As part of this, Shimano will submit annual reports regarding its compliance program, internal controls and internal audits relating to policies, procedures, systems and training.
When contacted by Bicycling Retailer, a Shimano spokesperson said: “Shimano cannot comment beyond what has been included in the public settlement.”
Cyclingnews has also contacted Shimano for comment.
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
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