Shimano to pay $11.5m penalty following crankset recall for failing to immediately report defect

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Company 'failed to immediately report' the hazardous defect, with failures dating back 10 years prior to the recall being announced

Shimano Ultegra R8100 groupset detail of drive side crank arm
Shimano Ultegra R8100 groupset detail of drive side crank arm (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Shimano has agreed to pay an $11.5 million civil penalty for failing to immediately report that its Hollowtech II cranksets contained a potentially hazardous defect.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has this week announced that Shimano will pay the penalty to settle a charge that it "knowingly failed to immediately report to CPSC, as required by law", that its cranksets "contained a defect which could create a substantial product hazard or created an unreasonable risk of serious injury or death to consumers."

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When contacted by Bicycling Retailer, a Shimano spokesperson said: “Shimano cannot comment beyond what has been included in the public settlement.”

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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