Tour Down Under mega tech gallery: A new Cannondale SuperSix, mountain bike saddles, and pro-only chainrings

Temperatures hovered at around 30°C as the peloton rolled out for stage one of the Women's Tour Down Under on Saturday. The heat of the Australian summer seems to perfectly mirror the blast furnace that is the WorldTour peloton. Despite it being January and the very first race of the season, no quarter will be given amongst the women's and men's pelotons.

A new season means a wave of new bikes, new components, and new paint jobs to pore over, inspect and analyse; that's exactly what we have done in our first race tech gallery of the 2026 season at the Tour Down Under.

Here at Cyclingnews, we've enlisted the help of experienced cycling photographer Chris Auld, who is on the ground in Adelaide, touring the pits to capture the bikes and tech on show at the race.

We have a selection of bikes from both men's and women's WorldTour teams to browse through as they take on their first racedays of 2026.

We've spotted what appears to be a new Cannondale SuperSix race bike, a rider using a mountain bike saddle, and lots of pro-only large chainring sizes from SRAM, alongside plenty of other interesting bits and bobs.

The men's race kicks off today, and the season is already officially underway.

Here's to another exciting year of pro bike tech.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This is Noemi Rüegg's Cannondale SuperSix, and it appears to be a new model for 2026. There are a lot of images and chat circulating online right now about the new bike, and we expect to hear details soon since the bike is being raced on, but this one, especially the seatpost, looks different.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It's marked as a SuperSix Evo and shares the frame design with the current model. A different-shaped seatpost seems to be a key difference.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

EF have also switched to SRAM from Shimano for 2026. Ruegg's bike was fitted with a 52T 1x SRAM Red AXS power meter chainset.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This bike belongs to the current world road race champion, Magdeleine Vallieres, who also rides for EF. We couldn't snap the whole rainbow-painted bike, but the handlebar appears to have a different carbon fibre finish.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Rüegg appears to have her SRAM shifters set at quite a jaunty angle, which takes me back to the mid 2000's trend for it. Is this a new handlebar from Cannondale?

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Red, white, and blue nearly always work well together, and Lidl-Trek's colour scheme looks pretty well put together this year.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

We also spotted some Trek 'Race Shop Limited' lace-up shoes that we don't recognise and which aren't in the current line. A new model may be on the way.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This rear derailleur hanger isn't bent, the SRAM Red AXS rear mech is designed to sit slightly on the wonk like this.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The team has a new partnership with Gatorade for 2026 and beyond. Since the Madone is more aero with these bottles than it is without them, it may be that not very many get thrown at the side of the road for lucky fans, though they would make a cool momento.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Lidl-Trek also has a partnership with Taiwanese brand Tripeak, a manufacturer of ceramic bearings and other small parts. I assume the team's Bontrager wheels have been fitted with the bearings.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The team are also using Tripeak lightweight disc rotor lockrings, which weigh in at a claimed 7 grams.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

AG Insurance-Soudal's bikes look very familiar to last year; this one is Anya Louw's. Perhaps a different paint scheme will surface at some point during the year.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

There are still a few two-piece handlebar and stem setups in the WorldTour peloton, and I like to see them. The ability to adjust handlebar roll is a real advantage.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

We will be examining a few teams' Shimano Di2 cable routing in the gallery; a neat job here from the team mechanics using some rubber tubing.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A Specialized Power Comp with MIMIC tech for extra cushioning. This saddle is available in three width options and, whilst not being the brand's most expensive, is clearly the right choice for its rider.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The mighty Specialized Turbo Cotton is still going strong; this current version has the bigger red sidewall hot patch and is tubeless ready.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Team Jayco Alula's Giant Propel has a recognisable silhouette; it's rumoured that a new Propel is in the works for 2026, so we will be keeping our eyes peeled this spring.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

30mm Cadex Aero TLR tyres for the team. Note the maximum 72 PSI pressure rating, which is especially important given the hookless rims.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Another two-piece bar and stem. It's still nice to see a big old chunky carbon fibre stem.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Cadex hubs have a radial spoke lacing pattern on the drive side of the wheel and a low-profile hub flange.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Visma's yellow and black Cervelo S5's are a familiar sight. The S5 received an update last summer and has proven to be very fast in our independent CN Labs testing.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The team has a new partnership with Camelbak for 2026, perhaps making use of the brand's insulated bottles to keep drinks cool in the Australian heat.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Any deeper and these Reserve wheels would fall foul of the UCI 65mm maximum rim depth rule. This bike was fitted with 29mm Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Speedplay Aero pedals for this rider; every watt counts at this level.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A slightly less common sight on pro bikes, the Garmin Edge 840 Solar should soak up plenty of the sun's rays down in Australia; it will barely need charging!

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The S5 has one of the most recognisable handlebars around. This one has a '109' sticker; I assume it refers to stem length, but 109 seems oddly specific.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

I had to look Filippo Fiorelli's saddle up. It's a Prologo Scratch NDR model, from the Italian brand's MTB range. The front section of the saddle has a horizontal grippy covering, perhaps useful when riding in aero positions.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The aggressive Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 is back, after first breaking cover at the TDU last year. This year, the Uno-X team has switched to SRAM from Shimano, one of three teams to have done so.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Riders were dialling in their handlebar setups last year, with various two-piece combos being used. The integrated Nimbus bar sits low down in the headtube. This bike also has CeramicSpeed SLT solid lubrication headset bearings fitted.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The bar makes for a pretty aggressive-looking front end. I've seen a range of different stem heights and angles for this handlebar; there are some wild ones out there.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The FDJ United-Suez team bikes have received a very nice red and blue paint job from Specialized.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This bike had a CeramicSpeed BB Alpha fitted, the brand's top bottom bracket, which launched last year.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Carbon spokes are very much a trend right now for top-end wheels, dropping weight and boosting stiffness. The latest Roval Rapide CLX wheels feature them too.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Tudor's BMC Teammachine bikes always look classy. The specs are largely the same as last year, but this bike had a few interesting details which caught our eye.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

39-52-tooth SRAM chainrings; this is a pro-only combo and not officially available. It also seems 172.5mm length cranks still have a place in the peloton in today's world of short cranks.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Custom Tudor stickers on the AXS batteries, which I haven't seen before. I assume this is to help the team manage the hundreds of AXS batteries that they have to charge and keep safe.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

These Schwalbe Pro One tyres have the latest logos. Interestingly, Tudor use the top spec DT Swiss 180 hubs in their wheels, whilst Visma wheels are built up with the brand's 240 hubs, I'm told for longevity.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Selle Italia Novus 3DA printed saddle is one of the brand's more expensive options at over $300.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This bike is Soraya Paladin's, a cool custom-painted frame from Canyon. Sometimes one colour is all you need.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

And here is the older Schwalbe Pro One mounted to her Zipp 454 NSW. I think I prefer this one over the newer, smaller logo.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This Hammerhead Karoo had a blue shell fitted over the usual black, a nice touch.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Movistar's Canyon Aeroad looks fast and aggressive; not much has changed for the team equipment-wise for 2026.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Movistar blue feels like it's been around forever, and in a way, it has. The team's Aeroads look classy and purposeful.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Adam Yates' Colnago Y1RS was looking fast. Equipment stays largely the same for the world's number one team this year, but at least one small change has taken place.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It looks like the team have switched from Frames and Gear derailleur hangers to Carbon-Ti ones for this year. This bling red one is machined from aluminium alloy.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Multiple teams had Continental Grand Prix 5000 TT TR tyres fitted, the brand's fastest road option.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The team's neat 3d printed Wahoo computer mounts smooth the space at the front of the Y1RS handlebars.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

UAE use Bikone bottom brackets, and the brand launched a new 'aero' one back in December with a smooth non-drive side cup, this isn't it though.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Here is a brand new team bike, NSN Cycling Team's Scot Foil RC. NSN is a new team, but spec-wise this is a similar machine to the bikes Q36.5 Pro Cycling were using last season.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Jake Stewart is using the latest generation of the popular Selle Italia SLR saddle. A model which has been in the line for a quarter of a century.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

43/56 tooth pro only SRAM chainrings for Stewart - the British rider isn't playing around with these ratios

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Stewart is using the Syncros Creston IC SL aero sprint handlebar with a Hammerhead computer out front.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Human Powered Health have the new Factor One to race on, surely the most eye-catching and talked about bike of the last year. Though Factor is no longer in the men's WorldTour, it retains its presence in the women's.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It can be difficult to see past the hyper-wide forks and razor-thin headtube. The team's riders must field a lot of questions on it.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The bottom of the fork leg is very deep and angled, and Factor consulted with the UCI to ensure the bike fell within current guidelines.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It doesn't matter how much you study it; that is one absolutely wild front end.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The third WorldTour team to switch to SRAM from Shimano this year is Decathlon CMA CGM Team. Aside from that, their Van Rysel bikes are largely the same.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The team developed the Continental Aero 111 tyre with their wheel sponsor, SwissSide and Continental. At a guess, the numbers could be when the tubeless sealant was added or topped up.

More pro only chainrings, 41/54 tooth Red AXS options for Tobias Lund Andreson (Image credit: Chris Auld)

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

These are the less extreme handlebars of Human Powered Health's Factor Ostro VAM bikes; the team has both models to race on.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The squad's purple and orange colour scheme pops. The Ostro is an aggressive machine, but it looks totally normal next to the ONE.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Groupama-FDJ are racing on the Wilier Filante SLR ID2, which launched in the autumn.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Wilier made considered changes to the new Filante, and the team now has the brand new Miche Deva RD wheelset to race on.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The wheels are available in 52 and 62mm depths; the team had chosen the more standard GP5000 S TR tyres here.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Wilier paint always looks great, and this custom-painted bar, which is also new, is no exception.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The SD Worx-Protime Specialized Tarmac SL8 looks really nice, with matching pink at either end.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Slightly older but bling Roval team edition hubs look nice against the pink.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Another special hubset is the OQUO Q10 hub, which has special low-friction grease.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The newly merged Lotto Intermarché team will race on the Orbea Orca aero.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)