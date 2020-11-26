Save on Assos, Castelli and Gore winter cycling clothing in Competitive Cyclist Black Friday sale

Technically, there's still a few hours to go until Black Friday arrives, however, it seems the Black Friday bike deals didn't get the memo, because there are savings aplenty in every corner of the web.

One such corner is Competitive Cyclist, who after a week of offering a pre-sale, finally launched its official Black Friday 'cyber sale'. This happened alongside its partner site, Backcountry, who share many of the same cycling-related deals as part of a wider selection of products for all sorts of outdoor pursuits, such as hiking, skiing, fishing and more.

Both sales are packed with great Black Friday cycling clothing deals, so if you want to head straight there and do the deal hunting for yourself, be our guest:

However, we implore you to read on, because we've picked out some real gems and rounded them up below.

Castelli Alpha RoS Jacket | 20% off

Was $349.95 | Now $279.99

Take the guesswork out of those in-between seasons rides where it might be warm in the sun and freezing in the shade, and it may decide to rain, but you will probably sweat in a full-on rain jacket. The Alpha RoS jacket offers all-round weather protection, uses Gore Windstopper 150 fabric to keep the cold at bay, and remains lightweight and breathable to help keep you cool and dry.View Deal

Gore C7 Gore-Tex Shakedry Stretch Jacket | 30% off

Was $369.95 | Now $258.97

The clue's in the name. Gore's Gore-Tex Shakedry technology provides incredible waterproofing within an extremely thin layer, which you can literally shake dry after use. The overall fit of the jacket is snug, but it has some give to accommodate a wide range of movement. Word to the wise, this isn't suitable for using with a backpack.View Deal

Assos Equipe RS Jacket | 30% off

Was $349.00 | Now $244.99

If you want the ultimate in wet-weather performance, this option from Assos is a light weight, highly waterproof jacket that'll keep you from overheating during hard rides. Crafted from proprietary Schloss Tex fabric, the three-layer waterproof and windproof construction uses minimal seams to offer a comfortable and aero fit.View Deal

Assos Mille GT Ultraz Winter Bib Tight | 20% off

Was $299.00 | Now $239.20

Engineered for the harshest winter conditions, the Ultraz Winter bib tights are constructed from an arsenal of technical textiles to offer windproofing, insulation, breathability, and all-round weather resistance. The fit is lightly compressive, which helps to stimulate blood flow to the limbs, minimizing recovery time and reducing fatigue.View Deal

Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Light Limited Edition Jacket | 20% off

Was $279.95 | Now $223.96

Castelli's Alpha RoS 2 Light is perfect for cool weather conditions, particularly during those awkward weeks between seasons where the weather just cannot seem to make up its mind. This jacket features Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric, which is both lightweight and impenetrable by the cold, while the back is made from Nano Flex Xtra Dry fabric to insulate and wick away sweat.View Deal

Castelli Trasparente V Jersey | 26% off

Was $269.95 | Now $199.99

On cooler days when the temperature fluctuates between 50 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit, the Castelli Trasparente V long-sleeved jersey provides just the right level of protection. Constructed from windproof and water-repellent fabric, it helps you stay dry and comfortable, while the zip chest pocket and three rear pockets provide ample room to stash your valuables.View Deal

Assos T Equipe Evo Short | 20% off

Was $229.00 | Now $183.20

Assos recently overhauled the T Equipe Evo shorts to add a new performance-oriented insert, alongside incredible comfort and airflow, thanks to the ventilation holes which help those all-important sensitive areas get the cooling they need to stay happy and healthy after a full day on the saddle.View Deal

Gore C5 Gore-Tex Active Jacket | 30% off

Was $209.95 | Now $146.97

Similar to the C3 Gore-Tex Active Jacket listed above, the C5 is aimed at the more advanced rider, and provides reliable weather protection with a relaxed fit for layering. The Gore-Tex Active fabric delivers lightweight and extremely breathable wind- and waterproofing.View Deal

Assos ClimaJacketMilleGT | 31% off

Was $209.00 | Now $144.99

If you live in a rainy area, then you'll be all-too-familiar with those days where the weather just can't make its mind up. For those days, a neatly packable rain shell is a must, and they don't come much better than this from Assos. With Assos' NoFrost material, it's perfect for all but the coldest of days, or wear it over a winter jacket on colder days. View Deal

Gore C3 Gore-Tex Active Jacket | 30% off

Was $199.95 | Now $139.97

With its slightly loose fit, the C3 Gore-Tex Active jacket from Gore is versatile enough to be combined with other layers for warmth when needed. The jacket itself is light, breathable and fully waterproof, and can be packed down into a small bundle for stashing away when not needed. It's recommended for use in cool temperatures, from 41-59 degrees Fahrenheit. View Deal

Gore Gore-Tex Infinium Thermo Split Glove | 25% off

Was $80.00 | Now $60.00

For when the worst of winter starts to bite, the Gore-Tex Infinium Thermo Split glove is engineered to keep your digits warm without compromising on dexterity. The split design allows for single-finger braking, while the Primaloft liner offers exceptional warmth without the bulk.View Deal

