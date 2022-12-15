Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 jacket review: Is this the only jacket you need?

If you are heading for a hard ride in the 1-1.5 hour range, there’s almost no weather you are likely to brave that will overwhelm the Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 jacket. If the ride looks longer, use it like a windproof thermal jersey. Either way, you’ll notice it’s perfectly tailored, has outstanding pockets, and is generally a joy to wear.

Why you can trust Cyclingnews Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Today's best Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 jacket deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $279.99 (opens in new tab) $194.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $279.99 (opens in new tab) $194.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $319.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

I often look for the warmest jackets that can handle the most extreme weather. When you find one of those you like, it's like a security blanket for long rides. They aren't always a joy to wear though. Shorter rides or rides in more moderate weather don’t have the same needs and a heavy jacket can leave you feeling bundled and weighed down. For those kinds of less extreme rides, we included the Castelli Perfetto RoS on our list of the best winter cycling jackets.

The Castelli Perfetto RoS is an option that's been around for a long time. Not only has it been around for a long time but almost anyone who knows it loves it. This is a new generation of the old formula though. Some details have changed and it was time to see if it was as good as it once was. In the past, I've grabbed the Perfetto RoS for spring and fall rides in mild weather. This time I wanted to see what the floor for bad weather in a Perfetto RoS 2 really was. Turns out the range of situations it will handle is pretty impressive and for a lot of people, this jacket might be all you need. Keep reading to see if a jacket that presents like a jersey is the right option for you.

The fit of the Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 makes it a joy to wear (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

To understand the design of the Castelli Perfetto RoS you have to back off the idea of finding the ultimate winter jacket. It’s not designed to handle the worst weather and the most miserable rides. That’s not the point though. Instead, consider what you can get away with and for how long.

Answering that question starts with looking at the capabilities of Gore Infinium. Gore has long been a tight partner with Castelli on their winter gear and that's obviously the case here as well. It's from the foundation of Gore-Tex Infinium that this piece builds and it’s also the choice of Infinium that makes the Perfetto RoS 2 special. It's not waterproof fabric and there is no insulation. Remember, it's all about what you can get away with and for how long.

The earliest incarnations of this design concept hit the market in 2010. At the time, the jacket had short sleeves and went by the name Gabba. In fact, you can still find the short sleeve Gabba in the Castelli catalogue but the original fabric, called Gore Windstopper, is gone. Thankfully, for fans of the product, only the name has changed. It continues to be a three-layer, non-waterproof, membrane but the name has had an update to Infinium.

Image 1 of 3 Windstopper and Infinium differ only in name (Image credit: Josh Ross) For the last few years Castelli has been using a two-pocket design and I'm happy to have their standard three-pocket setup back (Image credit: Josh Ross) Drain holes make sure you'll never have a puddle in your pocket (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Infinium, like Windstopper before it, is very specifically not waterproof. Like all Gore membranes, until this year, there is an ePTFE membrane with small holes in it. What's different here is that with Infinium the holes are a bit bigger and there is no 'guaranteed dry' tagline, even with the long-sleeve Perfetto RoS version. The tradeoff is that by being willing to forgo complete waterproof performance, you get higher stretch and a jacket that wears like a jersey. Not only is there no bulk, and the stretch to make it hug your body, but it breathes like a thermal jersey.

On the Castelli side of things, the rest of the design leans further into the concept of breathability. The rear and side panels use a more open version of Infinium that adds even more stretch and breathability. At the front, and sleeves, there is a bit less permeability but there are also a pair of zippered vents midway up the torso. Handling breathability under the arms is the job of a generous triangle of non-membrane fleece-backed fabric. The zipper adds another layer of breathability as well by being easy to undo mid-ride either from the top or bottom.

Another area where Castelli lends its expertise is in the details of the fit. Pick one of four muted colours, or go bright with the electric lime option, and in every case, you get a fit that’s long and lean. After a few years of using a two-pocket design, the three pockets from the summer jerseys are back on board as well. The sleeves are long, capped with an internal elastic detail, and the shoulder uses a squared-off shoulder with plenty of mobility. This is a race fit piece but it matches other brands in the industry so expect to order the size you want to correspond with the fit you want.

Image 1 of 2 This is a different approach to the sleeves compared to Rapha but it's just as effective (Image credit: Josh Ross) There is only one taped seam and it's right at the leading edge of the shoulder (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

One of the most interesting things about the Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 jacket is just how much weather it can handle. Infinium isn't exclusive to Castelli and you can see a variety of different marketing teams tackling the description in different ways. There's a lot of fluidity in the descriptions of how it handles rain and it’s likely this comes from Gore. Infinium isn’t waterproof and Gore is very specific about those definitions. Castelli says the Perfetto RoS excels in both dry and wet and they even tape the seams at the shoulders. There is an obvious mismatch so I set out to see what real-world use would dictate.

Although I’ve spent a considerable amount of time in Castelli Windstopper options over the years, I’ve never grabbed one for rain. The material isn’t meant to handle that and I’d never challenged it. This time, I left the house in the Perfetto RoS 2 with a light drizzle in the air. I expected to ride hard and be gone for about two hours and it seemed like a reasonable test. As it turns out, that light drizzle pretty quickly became a steady rain and I learned more than expected.

Infinium, and by extension the Castelli Perfetto RoS 2, handles rain just fine. It's actually so good that I struggle to see a real difference between something considered water-resistant vs waterproof. As I rode in the rain, I could see water beading and running off with no intrusion. Examining the jacket at home, the only place water came through was at the rear. I was riding with no mudguards and even though the rear fabric is less water-resistant, it still kept me dry other than where the spray was coming up from the rear tyre.

Image 1 of 2 There are two variations of Infinium in use with the heavier covering the front panels (Image credit: Josh Ross) The longer fit does without any elastic or grip at the waist (Image credit: Josh Ross)

That's not to say the Perfetto RoS is your best partner for the worst weather. As I said, it's all about what you can handle and for how long. The strengths of the jacket are also the limits, in that there's no insulation but the fit is on par with the most perfect-fitting insulated jersey.

At temps around 5C/41F, when the rain starts to soak the rest of your body you get cold quickly. The amazing fit means there's little room for layers underneath and the membrane means it's not a great choice for layers on top. I can tell you though that for a couple of hours in reasonably cold weather, even if it's raining, the Perfetto RoS will be a reliable partner.

There is more to the Perfetto RoS beyond the extremes though. The ideal situation is when it's cloudy, chilly but not below zero, and you might get a bit of drizzle on and off. In this kind of weather, there is no equal to the Perfetto RoS. It's perhaps for this reason that it's so popular, especially in the UK, as many riders these days will revert to the indoor trainer at cooler temperatures or heavier rain.

Despite the marketing copy saying otherwise, I don’t see how you could pair this jacket with a thermal jersey. With that said, there’s not really any reason to try given how excellent the pockets already are. In my experience, it pairs best with a base layer that matches the weather. If it’s colder, go for a heavier base layer, and vice versa.

Image 1 of 4 Excellent quality two-way zippers are a highlight of any good jacket (Image credit: Josh Ross) Castelli leans into ventilation options with two zippered vents on the torso (Image credit: Josh Ross) There is non-membrane material under each arm for extra venting (Image credit: Josh Ross) The collar is just the right height and very comfortable (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

The Castelli Perfetto RoS jacket isn't the best solution for layering but in a way, that's what makes it great. The stretch, the fit, and the stellar pockets are all highlights, and if you are looking to ride fast in weather that's less than ideal, but not at the extreme end of winter, this is the best partner.

If the weather does take a turn for the worse, the Gore-Tex Infinium fabric will get you through far more rain than it's supposed to and the high breathability helps keep you dry from the inside when the effort ramps up. If the weather turns out nicer than expected the zippered vents, venting under the arms, and excellent two-way zipper all make it easy to introduce even more airflow.

This review also has to mention that Rapha has the Pro Team Long Sleeve Infinium jersey. Price is similar, both use Infinium, and they both have same end-use goal. Castelli calls the Perfetto RoS 2 a jacket while Rapha uses the jersey label but material differences are minor and the real difference is fit. The Rapha fit is short with narrow pockets and Rapha has done more work at the waist to keep it in place. Castelli instead uses a longer fit with bigger pockets and no need for any gripper material to keep the waist in place. Both are stylish and comfortable but I wear a small in the Castelli Perfetto RoS and a medium in the Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Infinium jersey .

The only downside I can point to is that this is an expensive piece. It's not my preference to use price as a negative alone because a high price can still equal good value if a product is amazing. The challenge with the Castelli Perfetto RoS 2 is that the high price puts it into competition with more capable jackets. Just a little more will get you the warmer Assos Mille GT winter jacket or, while they last, a Gore Shakedry jacket. You might also find more versatility in a hardshell waterproof paired with a mid-layer and with careful shopping that's attainable in this price range as well. As good as the Perfetto RoS is, it will always be somewhat one-note given its inability to layer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Testing scorecard and notes Design and aesthetics Stylish, comfortable, and highly protective. You’ll want to grab this even when you shouldn’t 10/10 Thermal management Gore makes some of the best technical fabrics available and Infinium will handle a lot of situations. Castelli has further upgraded what’s possible with zippered venting 10/10 Storage Big stretchy pockets that sit low on the back and have plenty of stability. This is all I can ask for. 10/10 Comfort and fit Perfect fit and industry standard sizes. It’s race fit but you know what you are getting and you don’t have to guess if you want to go up a size for extra room. 10/10 Value It’s expensive to use Gore fabrics and you can see that reflected in the price. The price is understandable but it’s hard to call it a bargain. 8/10 Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 96%

Tech Specs: Castelli Perfetto Ros 2 Jacket

Price: £245 / $279.99 / €219.95 / AU $390

£245 / $279.99 / €219.95 / AU $390 Weight: 296 grams in size medium

296 grams in size medium Size availability: XS-XXXL

XS-XXXL Colour Options: Nickel Gray/Travertine Gray, Light Black/Black Reflex, Electric Lime/Dark Gray, Saville Blue/Silver Gray, Steel Blue/Saville Blue

Nickel Gray/Travertine Gray, Light Black/Black Reflex, Electric Lime/Dark Gray, Saville Blue/Silver Gray, Steel Blue/Saville Blue Materials: Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper 205 and 203