Save 20% on Wahoo Speedplay pedals this Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday morning, Wahoo Fitness has slashed the prices of its Speedplay pedal range for its US, Canadian and Australian customers by 20 per cent. The iconic lollipop-shaped pedals, which were relaunched this summer following Wahoo’s acquisition of Speedplay, with updated and refined features for the best performance possible.

Wahoo Speedplay pedals Cyber Monday deals

Wahoo Speedplay Comp Pedals | 20% off Wahoo Speedplay Comp Pedals | 20% off

Was $149.99 | Now $119.99

The entry-level model in Wahoo's Speedplay range, the Comp pedals come with Chromoly axles and feature plenty of trickle-down tech from the more expensive models, and come with the easy-tension cleats as standard. For all the information you need, be sure to check out our Wahoo Speedplay Comp pedals review.

Wahoo Speedplay Zero Pedals | 20% off Wahoo Speedplay Zero Pedals | 20% off

Was $229.99 | Now $183.99

The next model up in the range is the Speedplay Zero, with stainless steel spindles, making them less likely to rust, and a slightly lighter weight than the Comp.

Wahoo Speedplay Aero Pedals | 20% off Wahoo Speedplay Aero Pedals | 20% off

Was $279.99 | Now $223.99

As their name suggests, these are Wahoo's most aerodynamic offering, and the only model of the range to not feature dual-sided entry, in favour of a dimpled underside to make them more slippery in headwinds. Read more about them in our Wahoo Speedplay Aero pedals review.

Wahoo Speedplay Nano Pedals | 20% off Wahoo Speedplay Nano Pedals | 20% off

Was $449.99 | Now $359.99

The top of the range Nano pedals feature a titanium spindle, are super lightweight, and earned 4.5 stars from us in our Wahoo Speedplay Nano pedals review.

All pedals in the range have been updated with sealed bearings, and updated pedal body, and a refined spindle with hex key adjustment. This means longer lasting performance and less maintenance, according to Wahoo.

Unlike other brands’ pedals, Wahoo’s Speedplay pedal range doesn’t have adjustable tension, and instead comes with two possible cleats — ‘easy’ and ‘standard’ — so it’s important to choose the right one to go with your new Speedplay pedals. On the other hand, Wahoo outperforms the competition when it comes to float (the amount of free movement while clipped in), as this can be adjusted on the cleat. Whichever cleat option you choose, you’ll get 0-15 degrees of float, aerodynamic dimpling and a rubberised surface for easy walking, while both options are compatible with three- and four-bolt shoe configurations.

