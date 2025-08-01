Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe management shake-up continues before Remco Evenepoel's expected arrival

Florian Lipowitz finished third overall at the Tour de France before a series of changes at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have made further strategic changes to their sports management and personnel as they prepare for the widely expected arrival of Remco Evenepoel for 2026.

On Tuesday the German WorldTour team announced that senior directeur sportif Rolf Aldag would leave the team, with former Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenhout quickly announced as a new directeur sportif.

On Friday, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe announced that Enrico Gasparotto and the team have "mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration"and end the former Italian rider's role as a directeur sportif. The contract is likely to end some time during the winter.

As the Remco Evenepoel-Red Bull jigsaw falls into place piece by piece, there are reports in the Flemish media that current Soudal-QuickStep DS Klaas Lodewyck could become a directeur sportif for the German team, as part of Evenepoel's group. A mechanic and soigneur could also change teams as part of what would be the biggest transfer for 2026.

Soudal-QuickStep confirmed on Friday that Jasper Stuyven will join from Lidl-Trek, with the team likely to sign seven new riders for 2026, mainly to rebuild their Classics squad, perhaps using the funds released by the eventual termination of Evenepoel's contract.

Gasparotto and Aldag were in the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team car at the Tour de France as Florian Lipowitz became one of the revelations of this year's race and secured third overall. Both are now leaving the team, with Vanthourenhout expected to take on a wider, more senior role as team manager Ralph Denk shakes up his management team.

"I would like to thank Enrico for his passion and commitment. We wish him all the best for the future - both professionally and personally," Denk said in a short announcement from the team.

Gasparotto raced until the end of 2020, winning the Amstel Gold Race twice during a 17-year career. He was recognised for his tactical prowess and straight talking and was quickly considered a talent directeur sportif. He helped Jai Hindley win the 2022 Giro d'Italia by snatching the maglia rosa from Richard Carapaz on the final mountain stage.

There have been reports that Gasparotto could move to Movistar but is likely to have several offers.

"Being part of the team has been an exciting opportunity: we worked together in making it one of the most important and successful cycling teams of the world, and will keep all the great memories about the Giro in 2022 and 2024 and the Tour 2025. I wish the team all the best luck for a successful future," Gasparotto said when the end of his time with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe was announced by the team.