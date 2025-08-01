Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe management shake-up continues before Remco Evenepoel's expected arrival

DS Enrico Gasparotto leaves German team with QuickStep's Klaas Lodewyck a possible replacement

CHINON, FRANCE - JULY 13: Florian Lipowitz of Germany and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 9 a 174.1km stage from Chinon to Chateauroux ) / #UCIWT / on July 13, 2025 in Chinon, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Florian Lipowitz finished third overall at the Tour de France before a series of changes at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have made further strategic changes to their sports management and personnel as they prepare for the widely expected arrival of Remco Evenepoel for 2026.

On Tuesday the German WorldTour team announced that senior directeur sportif Rolf Aldag would leave the team, with former Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenhout quickly announced as a new directeur sportif.

