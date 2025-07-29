'A new direction' – Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe part ways with Chief of Sports Rolf Aldag ahead of expected overhaul with Remco Evenepoel

Former Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenhout expected as replacement after successful Tour de France

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and Rolf Aldag of Germany, sports director and ex-professional cyclist during the Official launch Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe in Red Bull Hangar-7 on June 26, 2024 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Rolf Aldag and Roglič at the unveiling of Red Bull as title sponsor before the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following Florian Lipowitz's podium finish at the Tour de France, Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe have announced that their Chief of Sports, Rolf Aldag, will depart the team, as they enter a new chapter after four years of success.

Aldag's departure further points to the reported arrival of Remco Evenepoel as a marquee transfer to the German squad, with former Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenhout expected to be announced as Aldag's replacement.

