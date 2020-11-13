Rapha swaps good deals for good deeds this Black Friday

With Black Friday looming large, Rapha has announced that there will be no Rapha Black Friday sale in 2020. Instead, the brand will be boycotting consumerism in favour of charity.

Much to the disappointment of savvy shoppers across the world, instead of giving away profit margin, the British clothing brand has decided to give away something much more meaningful: A thousand bikes to those in need.

The brand has launched the Rapha Black Friday Ride, a global community cycling challenge in which it is inviting people to collectively ride one million kilometres. For every thousand kilometres checked off, the Rapha Foundation will donate a bike to World Bicycle Relief, with a target donation of 1,000 bikes, with a value topping £120,000. The challenge will be hosted on Strava and can be joined here.

As the unprecedented events of 2020 have turned normality onto its head, one of the few silver linings has been the increase in the number of people taking to two wheels. As a cycling clothing brand, Rapha has benefitted from this rise in demand, so is taking the opportunity to give something back.

"At Rapha, we have benefitted from this but we realise that there are many cycling clubs and charities who have been more negatively impacted by the pandemic, and who need our support now more than ever," reads the press release. "We believe that with the help of the Rapha Foundation’s global communities, we can empower hundreds of cyclists around the world to help us meet our goal."