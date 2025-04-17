Rapha Core bib shorts review: Exceptional performance and great value too

The Rapha Core bib shorts are now at a point where the gap between them and the higher range offerings has shrunk massively. Comfort and performance are brilliant with a high quality feel. They can get toasty in warmer weather, but for this price they are an incredibly good value offering.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Rapha Core Bib Shorts $130 at Rapha US $145 at Competitive Cyclist Check Amazon Price: £120 / €135 / $145 Sizes: XS – XXL Weight: 189g Size Medium Colours: Burgundy / Indigo / Black / Black & White / Dark Navy Main fabric: 82% Polyamide / 18% Elastane

The Rapha Core bib shorts represent the brands budget friendly offering, coming in both a bib short and waist short offering, both are significantly cheaper than the performance driven Pro Team, comfort focussed Classic, and long distance Brevet ranges. This puts them in the budget cycling bib shorts range, as although they are not the cheapest available, they sit at the lower end of the ever inflating price of cycling kit.

Featuring many trickle down technologies from previous higher end Rapha models, the Core shorts do not skimp on performance, regardless of their price and value for money. Using high density woven fabrics, flatlock seams, Rapha’s signature single density chamois, and a host of updated features, these are an impressively performing pair of shorts and represent great value, making them some of the best cycling shorts on the market for those looking to spend a little less.

At £120, key competitors to the Rapha Core shorts are the Castelli Entrata 2 and Espresso bibs, Altura Endurance, Assos Mille GT C2, and Sportful SRK.

Design and specifications

The Rapha Core line has long been the brand’s budget friendly offering while taking technology and features from the Pro Team and other ranges to trickle down over time. These latest Core bib shorts feature a far greater use of flatlock seams, which are lower volume than traditional seams, and designed to reduce pressure and chafing.

Traditional seams have a fold of fabric which can rub. I have an old 2016 pair of Core bib shorts and they featured more traditional seams, whereas more recent offerings like the Raphe Pro Team Powerweave made use of flatlock seams. It’s nice to see these features now included in the Core line.

Other key features are the use of high stretch, yet dense-knit Lycra, which has been designed so that even when stretched thinner it remains opaque rather than going slightly see-through, something that can happen with cheaper bib short offerings and something that is always unfortunate for the rider on your wheel.

The fit is designed for more of a relaxed Regular fit, in line with the Brevet and Classic Rapha lines, so more material is used on the front part of the shorts for more upright positions unlike the Pro Team range. The chamois pad is also placed slightly more rearward too. I don’t ride with an extremely bent over aggressive position, but I never found the fit to limit movement in that regards.

Open rear to help with cooling

Rapha does suggest these shorts are best suited for mild to warm conditions, but doesn't offer a specific temperature range. To aid breathability the upper portion of the front and rear of the bib straps features a more breathable material while a central cutout at the rear is aimed to improve heat dissipation. To keep things in place around the legs, a laser cut cuff is used with a silicone dot gripper, again something that has trickled down from the Pro Team collection over the years.

For the chamois pad, Rapha is using its single density chamois pad, which has been a staple of its bib shorts over the years. This is size specific to the shorts, and features a channel in the centre for breathability, foam panels under the main pressure areas, and anti-bacterial coating which extends around the seat area.

Size wise, XS-XXL is available, and a size Medium comfortably fit my 190cm frame and is in line with other brand's sizing. Colours are a mix of two black options, navy blue, bright blue/indigo, and a burgundy option.

Performance

I have to start with saying that the latest Rapha Core bib shorts feel far higher quality and more luxurious than their budget name or price would suggest. Using a heavier and denser woven material while feels incredibly supple to the touch does lead these shorts to feeling like you’re putting on a fancy pair of trousers when you put them on.

I’ve use the brand’s Pro Team lineup over the years and always been impressed with how the short material feels against the skin, and that feel has now trickled down to the Core range. It works well to give a certain level of compression around the thighs which is both comfortable and promises some performance aids. Those I can’t comment on, but the comfort is certainly there.

Another benefit of the denser weave is the lack of stretch allowing for a slightly see-through rear of the fabric. Admittedly not an issue I’ve had often, but thinner materials when stretched can lead to a rear see-through panel of the shorts, not ideal for group riding buddies. There is no issue of that with the Rapha Core bib shorts, and it means even with the relaxed Regular fit, these do not feel stretched when in a more tucked in aggressive position on the bike.

The signature logo on the densely woven material used on the legs

The only issue with the thicker material is when the temperatures rise. Admittedly, we’ve not had much of that in the UK recently, but I find the turbo a great way to test how shorts deal with increased temperatures. For longer indoor sessions, the thicker fabric can get warm, and even out in the sun at lower temperatures the material is a sun trap. Pleasant enough most of the time, but I did have one occasion sitting in a café under direct sunlight that I had a slightly reddish thigh under the shorts from the heat.

This is admittedly nitpicking, as these shorts impress me across most other aspects. The use of flatlock seams is far more comfortable and reduces imprints of seam lines across your legs. It also frankly looks far sleeker with the invisible seams from the surface. Add to that the lower profile silicone leg grippers and these are very similar to the previous generation Pro Team shorts in my experience, but for a far reduced price.

Image 1 of 2 The chamois is anatomically shaped to better fit Here's the front of the pad.

I’m also a big fan of the Rapha single density chamois pad. The foam has a good level of vibration dampening without being overly thick, so it doesn’t obstruct when riding out of the saddle. There is also a central channel between the foam which reduces any pressure on the perinium as well as allowing a touch more ventilation in that area. An extended surround to the pad also ensures low-friction anti-bacterial protection across the seating area. Some chamois pads will just work for some people and not for others, but for someone who rides a 143mm saddle with a flattish curve top, I find these shorts incredibly comfortable for long days in the saddle.

The straps have also been updated here, offering a lower volume upper with smaller side-seams while maintaining the same central cut-out the previous Core shorts had. It’s a solid comfort improvement, but still not quite as cool in hotter weather than some competitors. New colours have also been added to the predominantly black and blue range. There is a new burgundy offering, which is becoming more standard, but also a bright Indigo colour. I think this looks fantastic, and gives old Euro Belgian or French cycling team colours. I also miss the slightly more brash and vivid colours that Rapha use to be known for, so it’s nice to see a bit of a return to that in the latest SS25 offerings.

Value

First and foremost, these are a superb pair of bib shorts, regardless of the price. I would genuinely put these as one of the more comfortable pair that I’ve used having tested a heap over the years ranging from sub-£100 to above £300. The £100-£160 price range is a very competitive one, with Castelli’s Espresso and Entrata lines at the top and bottom of that range, and Sportful having some strong offerings in there as well.

I also have to say that at this price point it does appear to be common that thicker materials are used, so finding a pair of bib shorts at this price point that are much better in hotter weather is not something I’ve been able to find yet.

At £120, the Rapha Core bib shirts are probably as close you what you could consider cheap in the current inflated cycling kit market, with a few outliers like Madison offering solid options at just over half that price point. However, on the balance of price to performance, I think the Rapha Core bib shorts are genuinely exceptional.

I’ve not tried the Pro Team III, but over the Powerweave or most other shorts over the £200 price tag, I would rather go for the Core shorts. Add to that the 2016 pair of Rapha Core bib shorts I have are still just about usable, then the hope is that longevity should be impressive too, adding to overall value.

Verdict

The Rapha Core Bib Shorts are an impressive amalgamation of trickle down technology and features from Rapha’s higher end kit lineups, but in a far better value package. A more premium material paired with an exceptionally comfortable chamois make these a great pair of shorts in and of themselves. Add to that the £120 price tag which puts them in the lower end of bib short pricings, and they are a superb offerings.

It's not all perfect, with that thicker material making these not the most ideal in hotter and sunnier weather. But for most situations and uses these will be a sublime pair of bib shorts to wear.