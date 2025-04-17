Rapha Core bib shorts review: Exceptional performance and great value too

Premium level performance at budget friendly price point. Not the best in hot conditions, but excellent everywhere else.

Andy turner wearing a pair of black cycling shorts
(Image: © Future)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Rapha Core bib shorts are now at a point where the gap between them and the higher range offerings has shrunk massively. Comfort and performance are brilliant with a high quality feel. They can get toasty in warmer weather, but for this price they are an incredibly good value offering.

Rapha Core Bib Shorts

Price: £120 / €135 / $145

Sizes: XS – XXL

Weight: 189g Size Medium

Colours: Burgundy / Indigo / Black / Black & White / Dark Navy

Main fabric: 82% Polyamide / 18% Elastane

The Rapha Core bib shorts represent the brands budget friendly offering, coming in both a bib short and waist short offering, both are significantly cheaper than the performance driven Pro Team, comfort focussed Classic, and long distance Brevet ranges. This puts them in the budget cycling bib shorts range, as although they are not the cheapest available, they sit at the lower end of the ever inflating price of cycling kit.

The chamois is anatomically shaped to better fit
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Super comfortable, great fit, and some fun new colour offerings are great. But thicker material means they can get quite toasty. 8/10
Chamois quality Some brands may have more chamois technology or features, but at the end of that day the Core pad is incredibly comfortable and I can’t criticise it.10/10
Comfort and fitI personally find these exceptionally comfortable and the size Medium fits me perfectly. The Endurance fit is more accommodating of different riding positions than the Pro Team race fit. 10/10
StrapsComfortable and spread pressure evenly across the back and shoulders. A slightly thinner material would be preferable in warmer conditions.9/10
ValueOn the balance of performance and price, these are fantastic and I can’t see how they could be bettered. Thinner materials that have the same stretch and opaqueness would likely boost the price.10/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 94%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

