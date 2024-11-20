The best cycling jacket on the market will be banned next year, but for now you can get it with a big discount for Black Friday
The Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket is our top rated waterproof jacket for road cycling and it has a huge $81 saving
Rapha is the latest cycling brand to launch its Black Friday deals. The annual sales weekend has basically morphed into Black November as the online retailers battle it out for your cash. Rapha is doing it slightly differently – with a hefty 25% discount across its entire site when using the code BF25 at checkout.
With so much to choose from we've created a Black Friday Rapha deals hub with all the Cyclingnews team's selections of tried and tested Rapha apparel and accessories. One that caught my eye is the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket – which is our Senior Tech Writer Will Jones' top pick for road cycling in his best waterproof cycling jacket guide.
Save $81 on the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket.
Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket:
$325 $243.75 at Rapha US
£275 £206.25 at Rapha UK
Save 25%: The Pro Team jacket does it all brilliantly – it has the top spot in our best waterproof cycling jacket guide for good reason. It ticked all the boxes for waterproofing, heat management and fit – it's as good as it gets, and it uses the old Gore-Tex Active membrane, which is superior in performance to modern versions. Available in three color options and sizes from XS-XXL. Use the code BF2024 at checkout.
Read our Rapha Pro Team GTX Jacket review.
Will gave the Pro Team GTX jacket top marks highlighting the waterproofing capabilities, breathability and superb fit as some of its key features. It's worth noting that this jacket will soon become extinct as the global PFAS ban means jackets like this will soon be replaced. As Will said in his review, "Waterproof jackets potentially are never going to be this good again.", so it's something to buy now, especially at the Black Friday discounted price. We don't foresee Rapha dropping prices further over the main Black Friday weekend, so we wouldn't recommend holding out for a better price.
If a waterproof jacket isn't on your Black Friday wishlist, then be sure to check out our Black Friday bike deals 2024 hub. It's full of all the early savings we've found so far including bikes, clothing, accessories and tech from the likes of Castelli, Assos, Specialized, Wahoo and much more...
