The best cycling jacket on the market will be banned next year, but for now you can get it with a big discount for Black Friday

Rapha is the latest cycling brand to launch its Black Friday deals. Rapha is doing it slightly differently – with a hefty 25% discount across its entire site when using the code BF25 at checkout.

The Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket is our Senior Tech Writer Will Jones' top pick for road cycling in his best waterproof cycling jacket guide.

Save $81 on the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex jacket.

Will gave the Pro Team GTX jacket top marks highlighting the waterproofing capabilities, breathability and superb fit as some of its key features. It's worth noting that this jacket will soon become extinct as the global PFAS ban means jackets like this will soon be replaced. As Will said in his review, "Waterproof jackets potentially are never going to be this good again.", so it's something to buy now, especially at the Black Friday discounted price. We don't foresee Rapha dropping prices further over the main Black Friday weekend, so we wouldn't recommend holding out for a better price.

