Rapha Pro Team Powerweave shorts review: Over a year with Rapha’s most expensive bibshorts

These are stylish, high-end bibshorts that have always been comfortable for me. Their lightweight material does keep them comfy in hot weather, but I'm not sure the overall performance totally warrants the very heavy price tag

Weight: 170 grams - size small



Colours: Dark navy / Black / Amani edition



Main fabric: Nylon/elastane/polyester

The Rapha Pro Team Powerweave bibshorts are the brand's most expensive offering, sitting at the top of the Rapha bib short range. In the brand's words, they are "Pinnacle bib-shorts which redefine hot-weather performance."

These shorts have a retail price of £300 / $380 / €345 which makes them some of the most expensive bibshorts on the market, and £60 more than the Rapha Pro Team III bibshorts. That’s a lot of cash whichever way you slice it, so what’s so special about them?

One, they are lightweight, and Rapha claims a 20% weight saving over the Pro Team shorts. They are also, as their name suggests, constructed from a woven material which is said to wick moisture away from the skin more quickly. Finally, they feature a compressive weave and fit which the brand says "optimises muscle support to reduce fatigue", potentially an attractive proposition for racers or performance riders.

I’ve been riding in these shorts for over a year now. They have been on two trips to Mallorca with me, I’ve ridden climbs like Sa Callobra and the Puig Major in them in high temperatures, and have also used them for all kinds of rides at home. Now shorts season is pretty much here, here is my full review.

Design and aesthetics

The Powerweave bibs are made in Portugal from a Nylon/elastane/polyester mix. The shorts are available for men and women, and are sold in three colours. There are dark navy and black options, as well as a Team Amani edition, a nod to the East African cycling squad. My own pair seem to be a little lighter than the dark navy pair on the website now, so I think they have had a slight update just in terms of visuals.

The shorts have minimal branding, which for me reinforces the 'beyond category' feel. There are two Rapha wordmarks on the outside of each thigh, and that's it. These aren't massively prominent either; again I think they are a bit easier to see on more recent shorts. I was riding with someone in the black version recently and the logo is a lot more visible.

The shorts, which have seven panels, are certainly light, coming in at 170g/5.9oz for a size small pair on my scales. For comparison the Le Col Hors Categorie bibshorts are 20 odd grams lighter and so are the new Assos Equipe R shorts. But I don't think many of us are gram-counting when it comes to bibshorts - I know I'm not. However, it's helpful to pull on the lightweight kit in the summer months, and not having too much bulk helps in the heat. At the other end of the spectrum, check out our winter cycling shorts guide for warm, insulated options.

The woven 'Powerweave' material extends from the top of each hip, down the outside of the thighs and around the bottom of each leg. The shorts have raw edge finishes and really do stay put. They also sit flat over the top leg warmers. The material is smooth and soft, but internally the closest thing I can liken it to is crepe paper, it's that kind of texture. The rest of the short's material is closer to regular lycra in feel and appearance.

The back panel of the shorts is about 17cm wide and is made from a thin mesh, which helps keep things cool. The front the sorts, at least on me, finish just below the belly button.

Performance

Performance from the Rapha Powerweave shorts for me has been very good. I have found them to be very comfortable and can pull them on and never have to worry about them in use. The chamois has also proven itself on long and short rides, I've always been comfy. Mine has worn in a bit now, but it’s fairly firm. I’ve gotten on just fine with it and generally do with Rapha chamois pads. It's slightly thinner than what is normal for Rapha shorts, so bear that in mind and potentially raise your saddle a millimeter or two if you're super picky about your position if you're coming from other Rapha shorts.

The shorts do have a compressive fit, on the more fitted end of the spectrum I would say, but they aren't super tight. My size small pair are a healthy length in the leg too, which I like, and longer generally than something like Pas Normal offerings for example. They do feel purposeful for hard efforts and rides and I like reaching for them.

I’ve done a lot of riding in these shorts, and they have worn and washed very well, and they still look like new. I find some shorts go a bit slack after a while and the legs can ride up, which never looks good. These shorts sit exactly where they did when they were new and still look as new. Top marks there from me here and an important point given the price tag.

There are a couple of things I’m not so keen on though, one of which is the bib straps. They have a slightly plastic feel and just don’t feel as nice to me as the straps on other shorts and feel slightly at odds with the woven material used elsewhere. A favourite for me in the bibtight department are the lightweight Rapha Pro Team Training bib tights, which have wide, stretchy bib straps which I much prefer. They are also a little tight when stood up in the shorts, but I find when you are in position on the bike this becomes a non-issue. I would prefer them to be slightly wider and stretchier/softer though.

My light-coloured pair of shorts also tend to show sweat marks in various places - on the lower back for instance - by the end of some longer climbs or at the end of rides. I have never felt uncomfortable in the shorts in higher temperatures, but have noticed some patches which don’t look quite as good.

Rapha also makes a point on the compressive fit aiding muscle support to reduce fatigue. I can’t honestly say I have ever felt any benefit in terms of reduced fatigue from wearing these shorts, but I do like the compressive fit generally. It feels purposeful and fast and ensures the shorts always stay in place.

Value

These are the most expensive bibshorts I have ever used at £300 / $380 / €345. Truthfully, I'm not convinced I could justify the performance of these shorts for the price. They are excellent shorts and have worn and washed very well indeed. I have had zero issues, but I’m not sure the claimed benefits are worth the extra spend over other very good shorts that are around $100 less.

The flip side is, as always, if you can handle the price, and fancy some, go for it, I have found them to be very capable bibshorts.

Verdict

I've gotten on very well with the Rapha Powerweave shorts. I like the styling and aesthetics and have always found them comfortable. The compressive fit isn't too much and feels performance-orientated, though I can't detect any noticeable muscular benefits from it. The price is very high though, and I'm just not sure the performance fully warrants it.