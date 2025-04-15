Rapha Pro Team Powerweave shorts review: Over a year with Rapha’s most expensive bibshorts

The Powerweave bibshorts are a solid option but I’m not sure the performance matches the very high price

published
A pair of Rapha Powerweave bibshorts
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

These are stylish, high-end bibshorts that have always been comfortable for me. Their lightweight material does keep them comfy in hot weather, but I'm not sure the overall performance totally warrants the very heavy price tag

Pros

  • +

    Stylish design and aesthetics

  • +

    Comfortable chamois pad

  • +

    Lightweight

Cons

  • -

    Very high RRP

  • -

    Bib straps are not the most comfortable

A pair of Rapha Powerweave bibshorts

Rapha Pro Team Powerweave shorts

Price: £300 / $380 / €340

Weight: 170 grams - size small

Colours: Dark navy / Black / Amani edition

Main fabric: Nylon/elastane/polyester 

The Rapha Pro Team Powerweave bibshorts are the brand's most expensive offering, sitting at the top of the Rapha bib short range. In the brand's words, they are "Pinnacle bib-shorts which redefine hot-weather performance."

A pair of Rapha Powerweave bibshorts
The Rapha branding on each leg doesn't jump out too much (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
A Rapha Powerweave bibshort bibstrap
The Powerweave bib straps aren't the most comfortable I have experienced (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Design and aesthetics A good design, in a stylish package, bib straps aren't the nicest I have used though8/10
Chamois quality Very nice, firm and comfortable, hasn't given me any problems 9/10
Sizing Spot on, my size small pair are a good length with no funny sizing quirks, straps are a bit tight off the bike when stood up 9/10
Straps Slightly plastic like feeling, don't cause on an issue on the bike but not the most comfortable 7/10
ValueI think these are highly capable shorts, but I think the price is still a bit of a stretch against overall performance 6/10
Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 39/50
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

